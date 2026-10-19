Becker Transactions Is Representing The Sale Of Vela De Ventotm Corp's Vehicle Energy Management Patent Portfolio

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Becker Transactions is exclusively representing the sale of Vela De Vento TM Corp's Vehicle Energy Management Patent Portfolio.Vela De VentoTM Corp has developed an expanding U.S. intellectual-property portfolio focused on energy recovery, charging efficiency, vehicle energy management and advanced mobility technologies. Anchored by issued U.S. Patents 12,145,472 and 12,263,760, together with pending continuation and Continuation-in-Part applications and an allowed magnetic vehicle-safety patent application (issued as of 10/20/2026), the portfolio encompasses protected architectures designed to capture and utilize energy associated with vehicle operation, including vehicle-associated airflow and rotational energy. Notably, both the foundational airflow patent and its first continuation proceeded to allowance without substantive rejection, reflecting an unusually efficient prosecution history for the core patent family. In particular, U.S. Patent 12,145,472 proceeded to grant after just one Ex Parte Quayle action, and U.S. Patent 12,263,760 proceeded to grant after a Terminal Disclaimer was filed. The broader patent family extends into additional rotational-energy-recapture approaches, vehicle stability and accident-mitigation systems, water-entry applications and magnetic collision-mitigation technology-creating a layered intellectual-property platform rather than a single isolated invention.The portfolio has potential application across a broad range of mobility and industrial platforms, including passenger and commercial vehicles, marine, aviation, defense, construction, mining, agriculture, robotics and autonomous systems. Importantly, the underlying patent portfolio contemplates“vehicle” across land, water, air and space, providing a strategic acquirer with an established IP foundation from which to evaluate platform-specific engineering, integration and commercialization opportunities. Positioned as supplemental energy-recovery technology capable of integration with broader vehicle energy architectures, the portfolio provides a future owner with multiple potential pathways for continued development, product integration, portfolio expansion, strategic partnerships and licensing-allowing the acquirer to determine how and where the technology is advanced according to its own engineering capabilities, product strategy and market objectives.Joshua M. Sardina, Co-Founder and Inventor of Vela De VentoTM Corp., is the inventor behind the company's core technology, originating with a vision for capturing and repurposing energy created during vehicle operation. What began with Sardina's initial energy-recovery concept evolved into a broader intellectual-property platform as Sardina and Co-Founder and Business Strategist Erin Ley continually brainstormed and explored additional possibilities for the technology-asking where else its underlying concepts could be applied and identifying new directions for development. Those collaborative strategy sessions helped drive the continued expansion of the portfolio, with Sardina developing the resulting inventions in consultation with the company's patent counsel as the technology family grew across energy recovery, advanced mobility and vehicle-safety applications. Together with Co-Founder Beth Anne Clark, who has supported the company's growth through strategic investor relations and capital alignment, the three co-founders have brought complementary roles to the development and advancement of Vela De VentoTM and its intellectual-property portfolio. Additional information about Sardina and his work is available at JoshuaMSardina⁠ and more information on the technology can be viewed at .About Becker TransactionsBecker Transactions is a world leading patent brokerage firm expertly led by Dean Becker and Olivia Becker, a father daughter team, who bring a family legacy of navigating complex intellectual property transactions. Our team has collectively facilitated over $11 billion USD in intellectual property transactions. With decades of experience collaborating with inventors, government agencies, top research institutes, universities, and major corporations, we specialize in technology monetization. We excel at identifying essential intellectual property assets and connecting them with strategic buyers seeking competitive advantages.For acquisition, licensing, or strategic partnership inquiries:

Olivia Becker

Becker Transactions

+1 662-338-6617

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Becker Transactions is representing the sale of Vela De VentoTM Corp's Vehicle Energy Management Patent Portfolio News Provided By Becker Transactions October 19, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Law, Technology, World & Regional



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