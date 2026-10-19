10ML Puts 1,059 Original Perfumes From 89 Houses Within Reach Of Nearly 450 Million Europeans

10ML delivers 1,059 original perfumes from 89 houses to 26 EU countries, home to nearly 450 million people, with a shop in 10 languages.

The perfume retailer delivers to 26 EU countries in 10 languages, with every perfume in 30ml and 1,055 of them also in 3ml and 10ml.

- 10ML

DORTMUND, GERMANY, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 10ML, the Dortmund-based perfume retailer, said today that its range of 1,059 original perfumes from 89 designer and niche houses is within reach of nearly 450 million people. 10ML delivers to 26 EU countries, every EU country except Ireland, home to 446.5 million people on Jan. 1, 2026, according to Eurostat, and runs its shop in 10 languages.

The range spans fashion and luxury houses such as Dior, Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Prada, Gucci and Valentino, and perfume houses such as Creed, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Parfums de Marly, Xerjoff, Amouage, Byredo, Le Labo and Frédéric Malle. 2026 launches such as Parfums de Marly Althaïr Exclusif and Nasomatto Micodelirio sit among its 13 new arrivals.

10ML's reach, as read from its live catalogue and shop on Oct. 13, 2026:

- Range: 1,059 perfumes, 311 for women, 243 for men and 505 unisex.

- Houses: 52 niche houses bring 599 perfumes and 37 designer houses bring 460.

- Sizes: every perfume in 30ml, and 1,055 of them also in 3ml and 10ml.

- Entry point: at 10ML's price, VAT included, a 3ml starts at €5.53, and 487 of the 1,055 3ml sizes cost less than €10.

- Languages: Czech, English, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Polish, Romanian and Spanish.

- Delivery: orders ship on the next working day, Monday to Friday, and standard delivery is free on orders of €75 or more in all 26 countries.

"A perfume retailer for Europe has to carry the houses people ask for and speak the languages they shop in. 10ML now does both, for 26 countries," 10ML said.

The three sizes match how people choose perfume. A 3ml holds about 60 sprays, or about 20 days of wear, according to 10ML's product pages; a 10ml holds about 200 sprays and a 30ml about 600. Demand for small sizes is rising: in the United States, mini and travel-size prestige fragrances grew 15% in units sold in the first half of 2025, nearly four times the rate of other sizes, according to Circana.

Each language has its own translated web addresses, product pages and guides, prices are in euros with VAT included, and the same range ships to Lisbon, Warsaw, Athens and Stockholm. In Dortmund, 10ML has also opened what it says is the world's first AI perfume decanting pop-up.

"The range is the point. Someone in Bucharest or Lyon sees the same 1,059 perfumes as someone in Dortmund, from the same original bottles," 10ML said.

10ML sells only original perfumes. 10ML buys from authorized EU distributors and directly from the brands, and decants every perfume itself.

About 10ML

Dortmund-based perfume retailer 10ML sells original perfumes from 89 houses in 3ml, 10ml and 30ml travel atomisers, filled from the original bottles. Its shop runs in 10 languages and delivers to every EU country except Ireland. 10ML was set up in 2025 and has opened what it says is the world's first AI perfume decanting pop-up, in Dortmund. 10ML has more than 100,000 customers, more than €10 million in ARR and total annual revenue of close to €21 million across all its sales channels. 10ML buys from authorized EU distributors and directly from the brands, and decants every perfume itself. Its perfume price research is free to reuse under a CC BY 4.0 license.

Media contact

10ML

Robert-Schuman-Straße 5, 44263 Dortmund, Germany

+1 (646) 567-2621

contact@10ml



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10ML Puts 1,059 Original Perfumes From 89 Houses Within Reach of Nearly 450 Million Europeans News Provided By 10ML October 19, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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