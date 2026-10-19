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Exploring Packaging Design, Materials, and Customization Options

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GUANGZHOU, China, October 19, 2026 - China's custom perfume packaging box industry serves fragrance brands seeking packaging that combines product protection, visual presentation and brand identity. Among the companies operating in this segment, Guangzhou Xingyichang Packaging Products Co., Ltd., which operates the DR brand, offers a range of customizable rigid boxes and gift packaging. Other companies included in this industry review are Changzhou Jasmine Packaging Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Lerins Packaging Co., Ltd., Qingdao Aibokaier Industry and Trade Co., Ltd. and Jiangxi Jindieli Packaging Co., Ltd.As fragrance brands expand their product portfolios, packaging requirements increasingly extend beyond standard cartons to include premium gift boxes, custom-printed designs, bottle-specific inserts and different opening structures. This review introduces five companies associated with China's packaging supply base, with particular attention to DR's stated manufacturing scale, product range and customization options.Industry Context: Developments in Perfume Packaging in 2026The perfume packaging market continues to reflect the importance of presentation, protection and brand differentiation. Rigid boxes, magnetic closures, specialty paper, decorative finishes and fitted inserts are among the options used to package fragrance products across different price segments. Market forecasts published by research firms indicate continued demand for premium packaging, although estimates vary according to product categories and market definitions.For fragrance brands, a Luxury Perfume Packaging Box must balance appearance with the practical requirements of bottle protection, storage and transport. A Perfume Gift Box may incorporate a fitted insert, while a Minimalist Perfume Packaging Box may rely on restrained printing, carefully selected paper and a simpler structural design. These choices influence both the customer experience and the packaging specification required for production.Product formats also vary by application. A Perfume Sample Packaging Box may accommodate miniature bottles or discovery sets, while a Travel-Size Perfume Packaging Box is designed around smaller containers and portability. At the premium end of the market, a Luxury Niche Perfume Packaging Box may use distinctive textures, foil details or customized internal layouts to reflect a fragrance brand's visual identity.How the Five Companies Were ReviewedThis article considers publicly described product categories, packaging structures, customization services and available company information. It is an industry overview rather than a laboratory assessment or an independently audited ranking. Product availability, factory capacity, certifications and order conditions should be confirmed directly with each company before procurement decisions are made.1. DR - Guangzhou Xingyichang Packaging Products Co., Ltd.Established in Guangzhou in 2004, Guangzhou Xingyichang Packaging Products Co., Ltd. operates the DR brand and specializes in customized paper packaging and gift boxes. According to its company information, it operates a 15,000 m2 production base, employs 200 people and has a 30-person research and development team, with stated annual output of 50 million units. The company also reports an export ratio of 60%, with markets across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Africa.These figures provide a starting point for understanding the company's stated manufacturing scale and international business activity. For fragrance brands developing a Custom Perfume Packaging Box, the company's range of rigid structures and surface treatments offers options for different bottle sizes, brand styles and retail applications.Structural PortfolioDR lists eleven rigid box structures: Rigid Lid & Base Box (xyc-001), Book-Shaped Rigid Box (xyc-002), Drawer Gift Box (xyc-003), Double-Door Box (xyc-004), Hinged-Lid Rigid Box (xyc-005), Specialty-Shape Box (xyc-006), Fan-Shaped Box (xyc-007), Window Display Box (xyc-008), 3D Double-Open Gift Box (xyc-009), Multi-Layer Drawer Box (xyc-010) and Ribbon Gift Box (xyc-011).These structures serve different packaging objectives. A Rigid Perfume Packaging Box can provide a firm outer shell for a fragrance bottle, while a Magnetic Perfume Gift Box offers a different opening experience for premium retail or gifting applications. A Drawer Perfume Gift Box may suit discovery collections, fragrance gift sets or products requiring a layered presentation. The appropriate format depends on bottle dimensions, insert design, transport conditions and the intended retail experience.Surface Finishing and InsertsThe company's published capabilities include gold and silver hot stamping, laser hot stamping, partial UV coating, embossing, textured finishes, window cutting, specialty die-cutting and magnetic closures. These options can be combined to produce a Custom Printed Perfume Box or a Perfume Box with Foil Stamping, depending on the brand's artwork and material requirements.Interior options listed by the company include EVA and PET inserts, flocked inserts, and silk or fabric lining. For fragrance products, the insert must accommodate the bottle's dimensions and weight while limiting movement during handling and transport. A properly specified insert is particularly important for gift sets containing multiple bottles, accessories or fragrance samples.Customization and Order ParametersDR's published specifications for its listed rigid box structures state a minimum order quantity of 500 units and a lead time of 7–30 days. Size, materials, surface paper weight, finishing and insert cavities are described as customizable. The company also states that physical samples can be completed within 1–3 working days and that sample adjustments are available before mass production.These stated parameters may be relevant to brands comparing Low MOQ Perfume Packaging Box options or planning Small Batch Custom Perfume Packaging for a product launch. Actual production schedules and minimum quantities should be confirmed for the selected structure, printing process, insert material and order volume.The same customization approach can support a Private Label Perfume Packaging Box, a Branded Perfume Packaging Box or a Custom Perfume Gift Box. Artwork, logo placement, colour reproduction and insert fit should be approved against a production-representative sample before a full order is released.Certification and Quality DocumentationThe company lists an ISO 9001 quality management certificate, an FSC Chain of Custody certificate, an amfori social audit certificate, a BSCI audit report, a Gold Plus Supplier Assessment certificate, a High and New Technology Enterprise certificate and a Guangzhou Cleaner Production Enterprise certificate. It also reports registered trademarks and packaging-related patents.For procurement teams, these records can help establish a starting point for supplier evaluation. Buyers should request copies of relevant certificates and audit reports, check their issuing bodies and validity periods, and confirm which legal entity and manufacturing site each document covers. Quality-control procedures for colour variation, structural dimensions and batch consistency should also be discussed for the specific packaging project.2. Changzhou Jasmine Packaging Co., Ltd.Changzhou Jasmine Packaging Co., Ltd. is a China-based cosmetic packaging company established in 2004. Its published product portfolio includes aluminum atomizers, perfume spray bottles, cosmetic pens, lipstick tubes and other cosmetic packaging components. The company describes capabilities spanning product design, mould development and manufacturing, injection moulding, stamping, polishing, oxidation, painting and printing, alongside services covering research and development, production and sales. These products and processes are relevant to fragrance brands seeking coordinated primary packaging and branded product presentation. For projects requiring a complete Custom Perfume Packaging Box alongside bottles or atomizers, buyers should confirm whether paper-based secondary packaging is available directly or must be sourced through a separate packaging partner.3. Hangzhou Lerins Packaging Co., Ltd.Hangzhou Lerins Packaging Co., Ltd. offers paper-based packaging products, including rigid paper boxes, perfume boxes, paper tube boxes and gift boxes. Its published product catalogue features customized fragrance packaging designed for different brand identities and presentation requirements, including magnetic boxes and printed rigid packaging. These structures can accommodate options such as custom graphics, decorative finishes and bottle-specific inserts, depending on the selected product specification. For brands developing a Luxury Perfume Packaging Box or a Custom Printed Perfume Box, the company's product range provides a starting point for discussing box structure, paper materials, logo treatments and internal protection. Buyers should confirm the current manufacturing arrangements, available finishes, order quantities and production lead times for the specific design.4. Qingdao Aibokaier Industry and Trade Co., Ltd.Qingdao Aibokaier Industry and Trade Co., Ltd. is included in this review as a company for further consideration within China's packaging supply landscape. However, the available information identified for this article does not establish a sufficiently clear, independently verifiable product catalogue specifically covering custom perfume boxes. No unsupported claims are therefore made about its factory size, production capacity, certifications or particular box structures. Fragrance brands interested in evaluating the company can request its current product catalogue, representative packaging samples and details of its manufacturing arrangements. For a project involving a Luxury Perfume Packaging Box or a Custom Perfume Gift Box, confirmation of the available structures, printing and finishing options, insert materials and order conditions would help determine whether its offering matches the intended product requirements.5. Jiangxi Jindieli Packaging Co., Ltd.Jindieli Packaging presents a range of customized perfume boxes and gift packaging, including book-style boxes, top-and-bottom-lid boxes, drawer boxes, flip-top boxes and double-door designs. Its published product information also describes customized colours, printed graphics, logo treatments and different surface finishes for perfume and aromatherapy packaging. These formats offer options for brands developing a Perfume Gift Box or a Custom Perfume Gift Box, with the choice depending on the product dimensions, closure mechanism and desired presentation. Company materials identify a Guangzhou-based operation and also refer to a Jiangxi branch, so buyers should confirm the contracting entity and actual manufacturing site when requesting quotations. The company's listed products provide a basis for discussing customized structures, materials, inner inserts and branding details for fragrance packaging projects.Packaging Applications and Customization TrendsFragrance packaging covers more than one box format. A single brand may need individual retail boxes, miniature discovery sets, travel formats, promotional gifts and seasonal gift collections. The design and specification should reflect the product's dimensions, distribution channel, target customer and price positioning.For example, a Perfume Favor Gift Box may be developed for event gifting or promotional programmes, while a Private Label Perfume Packaging Box can carry a retailer's or fragrance brand's own visual identity. Custom dimensions, printed graphics and fitted inserts can help maintain a consistent appearance across a product line.Material selection is also becoming a more prominent part of packaging development. An Eco-Friendly Perfume Packaging Box may use paper-based structures and material choices selected to support recovery or recycling, depending on the full design. Sustainable Perfume Packaging requires consideration of the entire packaging system, including coatings, adhesives, magnets, plastic windows and internal cushioning. Claims about recyclability should be supported by evidence relevant to the finished package and the recycling systems in the target market.Regulatory Context: EU Packaging RequirementsRegulation (EU) 2025/40 on packaging and packaging waste establishes a broader framework for packaging design, waste prevention and recyclability in the European Union. Its requirements have implications for manufacturers and businesses placing packaging on the EU market, subject to the regulation's provisions, implementation schedule and applicable exceptions.For perfume packaging, relevant design considerations may include unnecessary void space, packaging weight, material combinations, decorative coatings and the separation of components. A rigid box that combines paperboard, a magnetic closure, foam cushioning and a plastic window should be assessed as a complete packaging system rather than by considering the paperboard alone.Brands sourcing a Custom Perfume Packaging Box for the European market should discuss material specifications and supporting documentation with their suppliers early in development. The appropriate evidence depends on the packaging type, applicable legal obligations and intended market. Certification or a supplier audit may support due diligence, but neither should automatically be treated as proof that a finished package meets every regulatory requirement.Market OutlookDemand for differentiated fragrance packaging is likely to continue creating opportunities for suppliers able to coordinate structural design, printing, finishing and insert development. Premium brands may favour rigid boxes and magnetic closures, while sampling programmes and travel-oriented product lines may require smaller formats and more compact layouts.For manufacturers, the challenge is to align appearance with protection, production consistency and material requirements. For buyers, clear specifications and comparable quotations remain essential. Minimum order quantity, sampling schedules and mass-production lead times should be evaluated alongside material details, finishing methods and quality-control procedures rather than in isolation.Closing OutlookChina's custom perfume packaging sector includes companies serving different parts of the fragrance and cosmetic packaging supply chain, from paper boxes and gift packaging to bottles and atomizers. DR's published rigid-box portfolio and customization parameters provide one reference point for brands evaluating packaging options, while the other companies reviewed here represent different areas of product relevance and publicly described capabilities.As fragrance brands develop new retail collections, discovery sets and gifting programmes, the selection of a packaging partner will depend on the required structure, material specification, production volume and documentation. Reviewing samples, confirming order conditions and establishing the evidence needed for the destination market can help brands move from initial design concepts to production-ready packaging.

Drbox Beauty Packaging

GUANGZHOU XINGYICHANG PACKAGING PRODUCTS CO., LTD.

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Five Reputable Custom Perfume Packaging Box Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Packaging Design News Provided By Htnxt October 19, 2026, 09:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, Retail



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