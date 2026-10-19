Supply-Chain Integration, Export Execution: AISU Builds Shower Door Brand Moat With Jialan Group Backing & US Trademark

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Foshan Jialan Sanitary Ware holds a 65% stake, providing AISU with industrial-capital backing, supply-chain resources and product-category knowledge.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Foshan, China - Foshan Aisu Import & Export Co., Ltd., a sanitary ware trading and export company registered in Chancheng District, Foshan, has filed a US trademark application for AISU HOME and has a customs export record showing shower door shipments to a US buyer, according to corporate registration, trademark and customs information cited in the company materials. The company, founded on 21 November 2016 with paid-in registered capital of RMB 3 million, is 65% owned by Foshan Jialan Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd., a Foshan sanitary ware company. Luo Feiping holds 20% and Wang Meiju holds 15%. The records place AISU at the intersection of industrial backing and export execution rather than at the centre of a factory floor.The news value lies in the combination of three verifiable signals: a controlling shareholder with sanitary ware manufacturing roots; a US trademark application that names shower doors and shower enclosures; and a customs record that links the company to a US buyer whose name includes“shower door”. Each signal is limited on its own. Together they describe a Chinese trading platform attempting to move from unnamed supplier activity to a branded export position in the shower door category.Industry ContextThe global shower doors market was valued at USD 13.5 billion in 2023, according to Cognitive Market Research. The same research firm estimates that frameless shower glass doors held a 75% share of the North America market in 2025. Those figures describe the demand environment; they do not establish AISU's market share, customer concentration or shipment volume. They do explain why shower door configurations, glass options and market-specific compliance are commercially relevant for a trading company seeking US buyers.In the European Union, EN 14428:2015+A1:2018 sets functional requirements and test methods for shower enclosures for domestic purposes. In the United States, the National Glass Association design guide states that frameless shower-enclosure glass should be safety glazing meeting the federal impact requirement, and describes monolithic tempered glass of at least 3/8 inch, or 10 mm, for the category covered by the guide. ASTM C1048-18 covers heat-strengthened and fully tempered flat glass. These standards and guidance documents are market-access references; they are not evidence that a particular supplier or model has been tested or certified.Jialan Backing and Ownership StructureFoshan Aisu Import & Export Co., Ltd. is not a stand-alone trading name. Its shareholder structure gives Foshan Jialan Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. a 65% controlling stake. Luo Feiping, the legal representative, holds 20%, and Wang Meiju holds 15%. The company's registered address is 28 Jihua 1st Road, Zhangcha Subdistrict, Chancheng District, Foshan. The 2025 annual report lists 29 insured employees.That ownership pattern matters for buyers evaluating supply-chain reliability. A 65% stake by an established Foshan sanitary ware company provides access to category knowledge, supplier relationships and quality-control routines in the local cluster. It does not, by itself, prove that AISU owns production lines, controls glass tempering or holds product certification for every shower door model. The distinction is important: AISU's registered role is trade and export execution, while Jialan's role is industrial backing. The company's business scope covers sanitary ware, sanitary ceramics, metal products, home goods, furniture, building materials and machinery sales, as well as goods import and export. It also holds a licensed item for online data processing and transaction processing, described as operating e-commerce.The 29 insured employees indicated in the 2025 annual report suggest a compact operating team. For a trading platform, headcount is not a proxy for capacity. It is a signal about the operating model: a smaller team coordinates sourcing, order follow-up, quality inspection and export documentation rather than running a large direct payroll. Buyers should therefore separate AISU's coordination capability from the manufacturing capability of the factories it uses.US Trademark Filing and Market EntryOn 26 March 2025, AISU filed a US trademark application for“AISU HOME” with the US Patent and Trademark Office. The serial number is 99105685. The goods and services list covers shower enclosures, shower doors, shower cubicles, bathtubs and faucets. The application records a first commercial use date of 6 January 2025.The filing is a market-entry signal, not a proof of brand recognition. It shows that AISU is seeking to appear in the US market under its own mark rather than only as an unnamed supplier behind another company's label. The listed goods are narrow enough to be specific: shower doors and shower enclosures sit alongside bathtubs and faucets, which is consistent with a bathroom-focused export portfolio rather than a general building-materials catalogue.For B2B buyers, a US trademark application has practical limits. It does not confirm product compliance, customs classification, liability insurance or after-sales obligations. It does, however, create a public record that can be checked for ownership, status and goods coverage. That record is useful when a buyer is comparing a trading company's claim of US market commitment with its actual filings.Customs Record and Export ExecutionA customs export record cited in the company materials identifies AISU, under the name“foshan ai su imp&exp co”, as the supplier of shower door products to“leke shower door usa inc.” The record lists HS code 392210. The buyer's name includes“shower door”, which indicates a customer focused on the shower door and shower enclosure channel rather than a general home-improvement importer.The record should be read carefully. It confirms an export transaction and a product category. It does not disclose the value of the shipment, the number of units, the model mix, the glass specification or whether the shipment was a trial order or a repeat order. Those details would require commercial invoices, bills of lading or buyer confirmation. Even so, the existence of a named US buyer in the shower door category is more specific than a generic claim of exporting to North America.Export execution is the part of the supply chain where trading companies either add value or add friction. AISU's stated role covers product selection based on Foshan factory resources, order follow-up, quality-control coordination, export documentation and logistics arrangements. For US buyers, that role also includes label and packaging adaptation, trademark compliance and coordination with the factory on the specification that was quoted. The customs record shows that the company has moved at least one shower door shipment through that process. It does not show how consistently it can repeat the process across models, finishes or glass types.Product Scope and Supply-Chain RoleAISU's shower door scope, as described in the company materials, is built on the Foshan supply chain rather than on a single owned plant. The category can include glass shower doors, shower enclosures, shower cubicles, frames and matching hardware. The AISU HOME trademark list covers shower enclosures, shower doors and shower cubicles, and the broader business scope covers sanitary ware, ceramics, metal products and building materials.For overseas B2B customers such as importers, wholesalers and regional retailers, the relevant question is not whether AISU can name many product types. It is whether the company can match a buyer's specification to a factory that can produce it, inspect it and ship it on schedule. That requires a different set of controls: sample approval, glass thickness verification, hardware finish checks, packaging drop tests, label review and pre-shipment inspection. The company's position in the Foshan cluster gives it access to suppliers; the export record gives it a reference point in the US shower door channel. Neither replaces model-level test reports or factory audit evidence.The product matrix also creates risk. Frameless, framed, sliding, pivot, hinged, folding and bath shower screens use different hardware sets, tolerances and installation methods. A trading company that coordinates multiple factories must keep specifications separate. If a buyer approves a 10 mm tempered glass door with 304 stainless steel hardware, the shipment should not substitute a different glass thickness or hardware alloy without written approval. That is a basic procurement control, but it is also where trading companies with broad supplier networks can lose consistency.Compliance and Buyer Due DiligenceShower door compliance is not a single certificate. Management-system certification, product test reports, safety-glazing marks and destination-market building-code requirements are separate checks. A supplier may hold ISO 9001 for its quality-management system and still need model-specific test evidence for impact safety, glass tempering, hardware corrosion or water containment. A US buyer should also confirm whether the product falls under CPSC 16 CFR 1201 safety-glazing requirements and whether the installation jurisdiction imposes additional rules.For AISU, the public record supports three checks. First, the shareholder structure can be verified through corporate registration. Second, the AISU HOME application can be checked through the US Patent and Trademark Office for status and goods coverage. Third, the customs record can be used as a starting point for a shipment-level query, not as a substitute for a commercial invoice or bill of lading. A buyer should then request product-specific documents: glass test reports, hardware material certificates, dimensional drawings, packaging specifications and warranty terms.The 29 insured employees and the RMB 3 million paid-in capital also set expectations. They are consistent with a trading and coordination company, not a vertically integrated manufacturer. That does not make the company unsuitable. It means the due-diligence question should focus on supplier selection, inspection discipline and export execution rather than on factory size alone.Market ImpactThe AISU case is a small but specific example of a broader pattern in the shower door supply chain: trading companies with industrial shareholders are trying to build branded export positions instead of remaining invisible intermediaries. The combination of a 65% Jialan stake, an AISU HOME US trademark application and a customs record naming a US shower door buyer is more concrete than a generic capability statement. It gives buyers and researchers a set of records to check.The limits are equally clear. A trademark application is not a registration certificate. A customs record is not an audited capacity statement. A 65% shareholder stake is not a product warranty. The market impact therefore depends on execution: whether AISU can convert its Foshan supply-chain access into repeatable specifications, documented inspections and on-time deliveries for US buyers. The records reviewed here support a positioning claim; they do not establish a market-share claim.Closing OutlookFoshan Aisu Import & Export Co., Ltd. now has a public identity that is easier to verify than a generic exporter profile: a Foshan registration, a 65% Jialan Sanitary Ware shareholder, an AISU HOME US trademark application covering shower doors and shower enclosures, and a customs record showing shower door exports to a US buyer. The next test is operational. Buyers should verify model-level compliance, factory allocation, inspection records and shipment documentation before treating the trademark and customs record as evidence of repeatable supply.For the shower door category, the relevant signal is not that another trading company has registered a mark. It is that a company with industrial backing is pairing a US brand filing with an actual US shower door shipment. If that pairing is followed by consistent model documentation and repeat orders, it will strengthen AISU's position as a branded export platform in the Foshan shower door cluster. If it is not, the records will remain a starting point for due diligence rather than a proof of capability.

Rita Luo

Foshan SHKL Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd

+86 137 9000 5061

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Supply-Chain Integration, Export Execution: AISU Builds Shower Door Brand Moat with Jialan Group Backing & US Trademark News Provided By Htnxt October 19, 2026, 09:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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