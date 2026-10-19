MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FL, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- K.J SMiTH, author, entrepreneur, and founder of OVer LOOKedTM, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he shares how purpose, resilience, and perspective can help people move beyond setbacks and create meaningful impact.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show's website.In his episode, SMiTH explores how shifting perspective can transform adversity into opportunity and breaks down how accountability, resilience, and intentional action help people pursue lasting purpose instead of being defined by their past.“Being overlooked doesn't mean you're finished. Sometimes it means you're being prepared for the work you were created to do,” said SMTH.K.J's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

K.J SMiTH

Legacy Makers TV

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K.J SMiTH to Appear on Legacy Makers TV News Provided By Inside Success TV October 19, 2026, 09:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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