AIOMEGA Founder Highlights Expanding U.S. Patent Portfolio For Dynamic And Responsive Oral-Airway Technologies

AIO Breathe oral appliance for Obstructive Sleep Apnea in children, teenagers and adults

AIO Breathe oral appliance for Obstructive Sleep Apnea in children, teenagers and adults

The only Adaptive Antero-Vertical Airflow Optimization Technology (AAVOAT) that defies gravity in supine body position..

Ghuge inventions span physical-activity oral airway technology, biometric tracking, controllers, a longer-term vision of intelligent oral-device systems

- Raghavendra V Ghuge, MD, MBA, DABSM, FAASM

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AIOMEGA founder and inventor Raghavendra V. Ghuge today highlighted an expanding U.S. intellectual-property portfolio covering multiple generations of oral-airway technology, from dynamic mandibular and lingual repositioning to physical-activity applications, connected motion, controller technologies and biometric tracking.

Beginning with inventions originating from work started in 2019, the portfolio developed around a fundamental engineering question:

Why should an oral appliance remain mechanically static when the human airway is dynamic?

Body position changes. The mouth opens and closes. The mandible rotates. The tongue moves. Ventilatory demand changes. Physiology changes.

Ghuge's inventions have progressively explored technologies intended to address different elements of that dynamic environment.

“The central concept behind this work is not simply advancement,” Ghuge said.“It is response. Human anatomy and physiology are dynamic. I believe the technology we develop for the airway should increasingly be capable of recognizing and responding to that reality.”

A Growing U.S. Patent Portfolio

The portfolio includes issued U.S. patents US 11,484,434; US 11,484,435; US 11,666,477; US 11,666,478; US 11,806,273; US 11,819,449; US 12,029,679; US 12,318,325; US 12,369,687; US 12,478,500; US 12,485,036; US 12,636,127; and US 12,685,665, together with continuing published applications across the broader technology platform.

The inventions span areas including dynamic mandibular and lingual repositioning, maxillary and mandibular devices, controller-associated systems, oral-airway technologies directed toward physical activity, prevention of device disengagement and health and fitness biometric tracking.

Rather than viewing the portfolio as a collection of unrelated inventions, Ghuge describes it as an evolving technological architecture built around increasingly dynamic oral-airway function.

From Advancement Toward Response

Conventional oral-appliance thinking has historically focused heavily on a fundamental mechanical question: how far forward should the mandible be positioned?

The work underlying Ghuge's portfolio asks an additional question:

What should happen when conditions change?

Mouth opening may change mandibular position. Body position may alter airway mechanics. Physical activity may rapidly change ventilatory requirements. Physiologic conditions vary between individuals and within the same individual over time.

That distinction leads to the framework that increasingly describes AIOMEGA's longer-term technology vision:

SENSE → LEARN → RESPOND → MEASURE

1. SENSE refers to capturing relevant physiologic, anatomic, positional, movement or device-related information.

2. LEARN represents the potential to use accumulated and longitudinal information to better characterize an individual's response.

3. RESPOND represents the central differentiating concept: moving beyond an oral device designed solely around a predetermined mechanical position toward technologies capable of responding to changing conditions.

4. MEASURE closes the conceptual loop by objectively evaluating the result and making that information available for subsequent analysis.

“RESPOND may ultimately be the most important word in that sequence,” Ghuge said.“Sensing without an ability to respond gives us information. Measurement tells us what happened. But the much larger engineering question is whether future oral-airway technology can become progressively more responsive to the individual.”

An Evolving Mechanical Architecture

Several proprietary concepts developed through this work describe different elements of that progression.

AAVOAT®, Adaptive Antero-Vertical Optimization of Airflow Technology, represents a broader technology and treatment philosophy.

CAOM®, Connected Arc of Motion, describes a connected-motion approach to mandibular movement.

Further development includes PLLTM, Posterior Leaning Linear, and PLCTM, Posterior Leaning Curvilinear, geometries.

Together, these concepts reflect an engineering evolution that AIOMEGA summarizes as:

AAVOAT® → CAOM® → PLLTM / PLCTM → Intelligent Responsive Systems

The objective is not simply to produce another variation of a conventional oral appliance, but to continue investigating technologies capable of interacting with a dynamic oral-airway system.

Beyond Sleep: Physical Activity and Biometric Measurement

The U.S. portfolio also extends into physical-activity applications.

Multiple patents in the portfolio address maxillary and mandibular devices directed toward increasing the smallest concentric airway cross-sectional area for improvements during physical activities.

That work has expanded the research vision beyond sleep-related applications and toward the potential investigation of oral-airway technologies during changing ventilatory demand.

The broader portfolio also includes published intellectual property directed toward tracking and guiding improvement in health and fitness biometrics, further connecting oral-device development with measurement and longitudinal data.

AIOMEGA believes these areas warrant continued scientific investigation, particularly in settings involving physical activity and potentially high-performance athletics.

A U.S. Opportunity Ahead of LA28

With the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games approaching, AIOMEGA believes the United States presents a particularly compelling environment for rigorous research into oral-airway physiology during high-performance athletic activity. The LA28 Olympic Games are scheduled for July 14–30, 2028, bringing elite international competition to the United States across a broad range of sports. [la28], [la28]

AIOMEGA's U.S. intellectual-property portfolio already includes inventions directed toward physical-activity airway applications and health and fitness biometric tracking. The company's longer-term research vision is to investigate changing ventilatory and performance demands.

“LA28 creates an extraordinary backdrop for asking entirely new questions about the oral airway and athletic physiology,” said Raghavendra V. Ghuge.“Our goal is not to make assumptions about athletic performance. It is to build the technology and responsive oral-airway systems that can ultimately offer meaningful value to athletes.”

From Sensors to Artificial Intelligence and Adaptive Robotics

The longer-term development vision extends beyond mechanical geometry.“Our long-term vision is not simply a smarter mechanical appliance,” Ghuge said.“It is an intelligent, responsive physiologic platform.”

Oral Appliance as a Technology Platform perspective changes the underlying development question.

Rather than asking only: How do we build another oral appliance? AIOMEGA is asking: How might the oral appliance evolve into an intelligent, responsive oral-airway platform?

“Patents are important, but patent numbers by themselves are not the story,” Ghuge said.“The story is the progression of ideas behind them and the continuing effort to understand what an oral-airway technology could ultimately become.”

For AIOMEGA, that progression can be summarized in four words:

SENSE → LEARN → RESPOND → MEASURE

And the company's next phase of development will continue investigating what happens when RESPOND becomes a fundamental design objective.

About AIOMEGA

AIOMEGA is a medical-technology company developing oral-device technologies and related clinical, educational and technology platforms. Its work includes AIO Breathe, GRIT, BRUT and SWIFT.

Media and Business Development Contact:...



Raghavendra Vithalrao Ghuge

AIOMEGA LLC

+1 9033161269

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AIOMEGA Founder Highlights Expanding U.S. Patent Portfolio for Dynamic and Responsive Oral-Airway Technologies News Provided By AIOMEGA LLC October 19, 2026, 09:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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