FL, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mateja de Leonni Stanonik, MD, PhD, a clinician-scientist in neurology, is set to appear on America's Best Doctors TV, where she will share insights on Alzheimer's disease, brain health, dementia awareness, and approaches to cognitive decline.America's Best Doctors is a cinematic docu-series showcasing leading medical professionals by capturing their personal and professional journeys, expertise, and impact on patient care. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features top doctors and healthcare experts whose stories can be viewed on the show's website.In her episode, Stanonik will explore dementia misconceptions, early identification, and strategies for promoting healthy brain aging. She will discuss how evidence-based education, managing chronic health conditions, and combining medical treatments with holistic approaches can support brain health.Viewers will walk away with a clearer understanding of dementia awareness, cognitive health, and patient-centered care.Mateja's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Mateja de Leonni Stanonik, MD, PhD

America's Best Doctors TV

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Mateja de Leonni Stanonik, MD, PhD to Appear on America's Best Doctors TV News Provided By Inside Success TV October 19, 2026, 09:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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