Bonita Springs Psychiatrist Proposes New Framework For Catching Schizophrenia Before It Starts

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Frontiers in Neuroscience article by Dr. Leonard Lado argues oxidative stress is an early, measurable entry point into schizophrenia.

- Dr. Leonard Lado

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A new peer-reviewed article in Frontiers in Neuroscience argues that schizophrenia may be detectable and treatable years before the first psychotic episode, by targeting the brain's handling of oxidative stress rather than waiting to manage symptoms with dopamine-blocking drugs.

The article, "Redox compromise as an early, modifiable entry point in schizophrenia: a staging framework for early intervention," was written by Dr. Leonard A. Lado of Lado Healing Institute in Bonita Springs, Florida, and Aruna Misir of Windsor University School of Medicine. It was published October 15, 2026 and is free to read at

Schizophrenia affects about 24 million people worldwide. Current medications reduce hallucinations and delusions but leave memory problems, low motivation, and declining daily function largely untouched. The authors propose that chronic oxidative stress, depleted glutathione, mitochondrial strain, and inflammation form an early point of entry into a self-reinforcing loop that eventually produces the dopamine disturbance today's drugs target. Because that upstream biology can be measured with biomarkers and may still be reversible in its early stages, the authors argue the field should test interventions during that window rather than after the illness has consolidated.

The paper organizes the biomarker evidence by illness stage, reviews upstream-acting treatments such as N-acetylcysteine and omega-3 fatty acids, and offers three explicit, falsifiable predictions and a proposed biomarker-stratified phase 2b clinical trial.

"For decades we have treated schizophrenia where the disease ends, not where it begins," said Dr. Lado. "This framework says the earliest damage is something we can measure, and measuring it early is what gives us a chance to change the course of the illness. Now it has to be tested, and the paper lays out exactly the trial that could prove it right or wrong."

About Dr. Leonard Lado: board-certified psychiatrist and founder of Lado Healing Institute in Bonita Springs, Florida, with more than 30 years treating schizophrenia, mood disorders, addiction, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. He trained in pharmacy before earning his MD.

About the research: Lado LA and Misir A, Frontiers in Neuroscience, October 15, 2026. DOI: 10.3389/fnins.2026.1941148. Open access.

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Dr. Leonard Lado

Lado Healing Institute

+1 239-405-2669

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Bonita Springs Psychiatrist Proposes New Framework for Catching Schizophrenia Before It Starts News Provided By Lado Healing Institute October 19, 2026, 09:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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