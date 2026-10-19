California Norte Fire Burns 570 Acres, Hits 7 Homes
(MENAFN) A fast-moving wildfire in Orange County has burned 570 acres and damaged or destroyed seven homes, but firefighters have begun to gain ground on the blaze.
The Norte Fire was 25% contained on Saturday night, according to the Orange County Fire Authority, and all evacuation orders were lifted as crews kept up the fight.
The fire ignited around midday Friday in San Clemente and spread rapidly, driving thousands of residents from their homes. At the height of the emergency, roughly 4,600 homes and almost 16,000 people were inside the evacuation zone, fire officials said.
Improving conditions allowed authorities to lift evacuation orders in parts of San Clemente and to let residents gradually return to a zone in San Juan Capistrano.
Orange County Fire Authority Fire Chief T.J. McGovern laid out the difficult conditions at a news conference Friday evening.
“Due to weather and topography, this fire moved fast,” McGovern said, describing the wind as “relentless.”
As of Friday, no injuries among residents had been reported, though officials said two firefighters were hurt. Investigators are still working to determine the cause.
The blaze erupted amid dangerous weather, including high temperatures and strong Santa Ana winds. Red flag warnings stayed in effect through Saturday night for Los Angeles and Ventura counties and the Antelope Valley foothills.
Crews also faced a second major fire nearby. The Norte Fire is burning about 20 miles (32 km) north of the Henderson Fire at Camp Pendleton in San Diego County, which has scorched 2,079 acres.
On Friday, officials said about 400 firefighters were working the Norte Fire, with another 400 expected to join them.
The Norte Fire was 25% contained on Saturday night, according to the Orange County Fire Authority, and all evacuation orders were lifted as crews kept up the fight.
The fire ignited around midday Friday in San Clemente and spread rapidly, driving thousands of residents from their homes. At the height of the emergency, roughly 4,600 homes and almost 16,000 people were inside the evacuation zone, fire officials said.
Improving conditions allowed authorities to lift evacuation orders in parts of San Clemente and to let residents gradually return to a zone in San Juan Capistrano.
Orange County Fire Authority Fire Chief T.J. McGovern laid out the difficult conditions at a news conference Friday evening.
“Due to weather and topography, this fire moved fast,” McGovern said, describing the wind as “relentless.”
As of Friday, no injuries among residents had been reported, though officials said two firefighters were hurt. Investigators are still working to determine the cause.
The blaze erupted amid dangerous weather, including high temperatures and strong Santa Ana winds. Red flag warnings stayed in effect through Saturday night for Los Angeles and Ventura counties and the Antelope Valley foothills.
Crews also faced a second major fire nearby. The Norte Fire is burning about 20 miles (32 km) north of the Henderson Fire at Camp Pendleton in San Diego County, which has scorched 2,079 acres.
On Friday, officials said about 400 firefighters were working the Norte Fire, with another 400 expected to join them.
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