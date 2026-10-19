Western Disturbance Brings Rain, Hail In Rajasthan Temperatures Dip

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 19 (IANS) Rajasthan witnessed a change in weather conditions over the past two days, with rainfall in several districts and hailstorms in Jaipur and Ajmer bringing down temperatures, the weather department said on Monday.

Sawai Madhopur received intermittent rain from around 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Monday under the influence of a Western Disturbance, raising concerns among farmers about potential crop damage.

In the Khandar region of Sawai Madhopur, crops are nearing maturity, and farmers fear that further adverse weather could affect their produce.

On Sunday, rainfall was reported in several districts, including Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Baran and Ajmer.

Hail was also reported in Jaipur and Ajmer. Cloudy conditions and limited sunshine kept daytime temperatures below normal in several areas, while cooler nights brought a noticeable chill. The minimum temperature dropped below 20 degrees Celsius in more than 10 cities across Rajasthan on Sunday. Mount Abu recorded the lowest minimum temperature among the cities listed, at 15.3 degrees Celsius.

According to the recorded figures, minimum temperatures were 19.4 degrees Celsius in Tonk, 19.5 degrees C in Alwar, 19.3 degrees C in Pilani, 18.8 degrees C in Sikar, 19 degrees Celsius in Pali, 19.7 degrees Celsius in Sri Ganganagar, 18.6 degrees Celsius in Dungarpur, 16 degrees Celsius in Sirohi, 17 degrees C in Fatehpur and 19.7 degrees Celsius in Jhunjhunu.

The rainfall, hail and reduced sunshine have contributed to a fall in temperatures in several parts of the state, making mornings, evenings and nights noticeably cooler.

Several cities recorded relatively low maximum temperatures on Sunday. Alwar registered 31.8 degrees C, Hanumangarh 31.2, Karauli and Jhunjhunu 32.4 degrees Celsius each, and Sikar 32 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur has forecast dry weather across Rajasthan for the next three to four days, beginning Monday. Skies are expected to remain largely clear, with sunshine returning to most areas.

However, another Western Disturbance is likely to become active around October 22-23, potentially triggering a fresh change in weather conditions.