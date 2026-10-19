Dubai Islands Emerges As A New Frontier For Waterfront Investment

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) AED 18.8 billion in sales and 17.7% median price growth signal rising demand for Dubai Islands Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE –October 2026: Dubai Islands is emerging as one of Dubai's next major waterfront growth corridors. Infrastructure investment, better connectivity and rising transaction activity are turning the five-island district into an established destination. Grovy Developers has chosen Dubai Islands for its first branded residential project, Ramada Residences, developed in partnership with USquare Luxe Properties, with the brand affiliation of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Dubai Islands spans approximately 18.6 sq km across five islands and is planned to accommodate more than 230,000 residents across approximately 62,000 homes, alongside more than 11,000 hotel keys and over 4,000 branded residences. The masterplan includes approximately 57 km of coastline, including 21 km of beachfront, and connects to the mainland via three bridges linked to the Al Shindagha Corridor. Dubai International Airport is within 10 km, while Downtown Dubai is approximately 15 km away.

The destination is recording significant residential transaction activity. Dubai Islands registered approximately AED 18.8 billion in residential sales across 5,035 transactions over the 12 months to 28 September 2026, according to Dubai Land Department data analysed by Dubai Real Estate Data. Separately, median residential transaction prices reached AED 30,571 per sq m (approximately AED 2,840 per sq ft) in 2026 year-to-date through July 2026, up 17.7% against the 2025 full-year median, according to AXD Immobilien's analysis of Dubai Land Department records.

“Dubai Islands is the next chapter in Dubai's waterfront story, and we wanted Grovy to be part of it at the right stage,” said Abhishek Jalan, CEO of Grovy Developers.“As our first branded residential project, Ramada Residences by Wyndham combines our local market expertise, USquare's development strength and Wyndham's global hospitality standards. The result offers investors quality, accessibility and long-term value.”

The development offers fully furnished one-, two- and three-bedroom residences and four-bedroom penthouses. Residents get more than 20 amenities, including an aqua gym, a golf simulator, an open-air theatre and a temperature-controlled infinity pool, along with hotel-grade services operated to Wyndham standards project is among the developments approved for short-term leasing on Dubai Islands, offering owners the flexibility to explore short-term rental opportunities. In a market where branded residences have largely been reserved for the ultra-luxury segment, it brings the branded-living model to a wider pool of buyers.

Grovy broke ground in August 2026 and appointed Jaseera Building Contracting as main contractor. Handover is scheduled for Q3 2027.

About Grovy Developers:

Grovy Developers launched in 1985 in India with residential and commercial developments in Delhi and the National Capital Region. The company has delivered more than 100 projects. In 2015, Grovy expanded its operations to the UAE to develop residential real estate across the mid-market, premium, and luxury segments. The company applies its expertise in space planning to develop projects with smart home technology and premium amenities. Grovy has completed Alcove, Aria, and Aura in Dubai's Jumeirah Village Circle. The developer also operates in Dubai Islands and Dubailand.

Reference links: Official masterplan details - Nakheel, 5 October 2026: Dubai Islands masterplan, residential capacity, coastline and connectivity Residential sales and transaction volume - Dubai Real Estate Data: Dubai Islands registered sales data, updated 28 September 2026 Median price and year-on-year comparison - AXD Immobilien: Dubai Islands residential transaction analysis, data through July 2026 Official transaction data portal - Dubai Land Department: Real Estate Data