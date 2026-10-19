Majid Al Futtaim Partners With Sunset Hospitality Group To Launch Maravelle, A Flagship Wellness And Lifestyle Destination At Ghaf Woods

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A signature holistic wellness and lifestyle experience spanning fitness, recovery, nutrition and hospitality, further elevating Ghaf Woods as a pioneering nature-led mixed-use destination in Dubai. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE – October, 2026 – Majid Al Futtaim today announced a strategic partnership with Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG), one of the world's leading lifestyle hospitality companies, to operate Maravelle, a flagship wellness and lifestyle destination at Ghaf Woods, Dubai's first forest-living community. The collaboration brings together Majid Al Futtaim's expertise in developing distinctive destinations with Sunset Hospitality Group's specialist expertise across hospitality, wellness, fitness and lifestyle concepts.

Located at the heart of Ghaf Woods, Maravelle will bring together wellness, fitness, recovery, spa, nutrition and curated food and beverage. Designed to connect seamlessly with the community's forest trails and its landscape of more than 35,000 trees, Maravelle will offer residents, members and visitors a dedicated setting for wellbeing, social connection and discovery.

Maravelle forms part of Majid Al Futtaim's wider vision for Ghaf Woods, alongside its residential offering, retail and hospitality destinations, including Ghaf Woods Mall. Conceived around its distinctive natural setting, Ghaf Woods brings together a considered mix of living, leisure, retail and wellness within one connected environment.

Majid Al Futtaim leads the development of Ghaf Woods and its overall destination vision, drawing on its track record of creating places that bring together distinctive environments, communities and amenities. Sunset Hospitality Group will operate Maravelle, bringing its specialist expertise across hospitality, wellness, fitness and lifestyle, supported by a global portfolio of more than 100 destinations.

“This partnership reflects our ambition to elevate wellness from an amenity to a way of life,” said Ahmed Elshamy, Chief Executive Officer – Development at Majid Al Futtaim.“Maravelle is an important part of our vision for Ghaf Woods, adding a dedicated wellness and lifestyle offering to the wider destination. Ghaf Woods reflects our approach to creating communities where nature, wellbeing and thoughtfully considered amenities come together to shape how people live and spend their time. By partnering with Sunset Hospitality Group, we are bringing the specialist operational expertise required to deliver Maravelle to a high standard and raise the bar for what wellness can mean within the communities of tomorrow.”

Maravelle will welcome both Ghaf Woods residents and a carefully curated membership community, extending its offering beyond the residential population. Its programme will encompass fitness, recovery, nutrition, spa and hospitality, alongside opportunities to connect and engage within the setting of Ghaf Woods.

“Wellness has always meant more to us than a business line. It is an integral part of the future of lifestyle, and it is about designing a world that changes how people feel the moment they step into it,” said Antonio Gonzalez, Chairman and Group CEO of Sunset Hospitality Group.“Ghaf Woods gave us something rare: a community built around nature from the ground up, and the chance to create in Maravelle a wellness experience that belongs entirely to its setting. Working with Majid Al Futtaim on a destination this thoughtfully conceived is exactly the kind of partnership that pushes Sunset's wellness ambitions forward.”

Maravelle adds a dedicated wellness proposition to Ghaf Woods, complementing its extensive forest landscape and broader mix of amenities. Its introduction marks another step in the evolution of Ghaf Woods, adding a new dimension to the destination and reinforcing its position as a place where nature, wellbeing and lifestyle come together.

As Ghaf Woods continues to take shape, Maravelle reflects Majid Al Futtaim's commitment to developing innovative, future-focused communities that offer more than a place to live. By bringing together residential living with wellness, hospitality, retail and leisure, Ghaf Woods is shaping a distinctive proposition designed to create long-term value for residents, members and the wider community.

About Majid Al Futtaim:

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate with operations across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Inspired by the vision of its late founder, Mr. Majid Al Futtaim, to create great moments for everyone, everyday; the company has grown into one of the region's most respected businesses. The Group employs more than 41,000 people and serves 600 million customers across its physical and digital ecosystem each year. With owned assets valued at US$19 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held companies in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns 29 shopping malls, including the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman as well as the iconic City Centre destinations. Its real estate portfolio includes seven luxury hotels and five mixed-use developments, and it is the creator of highly sought after communities including Ghaf Woods and Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai, Al Zahia in Sharjah and Al Mouj in Muscat.

In 1995, Majid Al Futtaim introduced modern grocery retail to the region. Today, it owns and operates a portfolio of brands across a network of nearly 500 stores.

Majid Al Futtaim's assets and interests act as a gateway into the Middle East for global fashion, home and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, and Shiseido, as well as regional multi-brand, omnichannel concept store, THAT. It is the proud operator of more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens and owns a network of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences including the renowned Ski Dubai.

All of its retail and entertainment experiences are linked through SHARE, the UAE's fastest growing loyalty programme, which leverages AI and advanced data analytics to bring customers personalised rewards, unique experiences and great moments, everyday.

About Sunset Hospitality Group:

Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) is a leading multinational lifestyle hospitality group, with a wide portfolio encompassing Hotels & Resorts, Dining, Daylife, Nightlife, Social Gaming, and Members Clubs. SHG operates in 111 venues in 27 countries, with a commitment to deliver authentic and diverse hospitality experiences that bring people together, all around the world.