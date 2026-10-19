Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University Reaffirms Commitment To Smart Learning Culture During Its 'Dialogue With The Chancellor' Session

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Addressing undergraduate learners during a live interactive session, Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, underscored how the concept of a smart university extends beyond technological adoption. Dr. Al Awar noted that a smart university should embody an educational model that redefines the roles of learners and faculty members, positioning learners as active partners in the creation and advancement of knowledge. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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During the 'Dialogue with the Chancellor' session, Dr. Al Awar emphasised the need to move beyond information consumption and embrace critical thinking, self-directed learning, and practical application of knowledge. The session also provided a platform for learners to share their views and aspirations for the future of their educational journey, reflecting the belief that a smart university is measured not by the technology it possesses but by the change it brings to how people learn and think.