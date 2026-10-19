Emirates NBD Becomes First MENA Bank To Harness Openai's Sovereign AI Infrastructure For Customers In The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – October 2026 – Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, Türkiye and South Asia (MENATSA) region, and OpenAI announced a new enterprise collaboration that will make Emirates NBD the first bank in the MENA region to deploy OpenAI's GPT models using in-country in-ference infrastructure in the UAE. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Banks operate in one of the world's most highly regulated industries, where security, governance and com-pliance are non-negotiable. Access to in-country inference allows financial institutions to adopt frontier AI at enterprise scale while supporting local regulatory expectations around data residency, privacy and opera-tional resilience. This announcement represents an important milestone in advancing sovereign AI capabili-ties for financial services in the UAE.

Scaling AI enterprise-wide:

Emirates NBD will deploy OpenAI's models across several areas of the business, including enhancing intelli-gent customer engagement across digital channels, supporting risk and compliance with advanced analytics, automating knowledge-intensive workflows and improving employee productivity.

Furthermore, Emirates NBD will connect OpenAI's models with its internal systems, APIs and enterprise da-ta, enabling the Bank to accelerate the development of new digital services, improve customer personalisa-tion, boost engineering and operational productivity, and strengthen risk monitoring and financial crime con-trols.

The deployment supports the UAE's vision of building world-class AI infrastructure and accelerating respon-sible AI adoption across strategic sectors. It also aligns with the UAE's National Strategy for Artificial Intelli-gence 2031 and reflects the growing availability of sovereign AI capabilities that enable organisations to de-ploy advanced AI while meeting local governance and regulatory requirements.

Miguel Rio-Tinto, Group Chief Digital and Information Officer at Emirates NBD, said:“Artificial Intelli-gence is central to the future of banking. Through our collaboration with OpenAI and access to in-country in-ference in the UAE, we are embedding frontier AI capabilities directly into our operating model. This ensures we can innovate at speed while maintaining the highest standards of governance, security and regulatory alignment. AI is not an experiment for us, it is a core capability that will define how we build, serve and scale.”

Farouk El Hamzawi, Head of Enterprise at OpenAI MENA, commented:“With this first-in-region approach, Emirates NBD is setting a benchmark for how financial institutions can deploy AI securely and responsibly at scale. We are proud to support that ambition with OpenAI models, tools and UAE-based inference, helping the bank meet regulatory requirements. We look forward to deepening our partnership to boost productivity, drive innovation and deliver better customer experiences.”

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENATSA (Middle East, North Africa, Türkiye and South Asia) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 25 million active customers. As at 30th June 2026, total assets were AED 1.3 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 354 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 1,425 branches and 4,948 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 6.1 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the re-gion.

Emirates NBD demonstrates leadership in sustainability by becoming the first bank globally to publish an IFRS S1 and S2-aligned report along with assurance of financed emissions and through the landmark issuance of the world's first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk by Emirates Islamic of USD 500 million fully aligned with ICMA guidelines. Emir-ates NBD continues to engage and support communities through its pioneering exchanger volunteer programme which completed 10 years in 2025 with over 160,000 hours contributed to social causes for over 1.1 million beneficiar-ies.