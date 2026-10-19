Precision Media By Majid Al Futtaim Redefines Regional Advertising At Inaugural Retail Media Summit

More than 200 regional business leaders gathered at Dubai's Museum of the Future under the theme 'The Architecture of Growth.' The summit marked a milestone for Precision Media with the launch of Precision Insights, an innovative AI-powered platform that empowers decision-makers to optimise growth strategies and campaign execution. Powered by Majid Al Futtaim's ecosystem of 600 million annual visits to its physical assets and over 14 million SHARE members, Precision Media delivers complete omnichannel retail solutions built for proven growth.

Precision Media, Majid Al Futtaim's retail media powerhouse, today hosted its inaugural Retail Media Summit at Dubai's Museum of the Future, bringing together more than 200 senior business leaders, brand custodians, and agency pioneers to shape the future of brand growth across the region through data-led innovation. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Held under the theme 'The Architecture of Growth', the summit established a strategic roadmap for how brands can navigate an increasingly fragmented advertising landscape and build direct, measurable connections with customers using artificial intelligence, first-party data, and closed-loop measurement.

Majid Al Futtaim's senior leadership was in attendance, including Ahmed Galal Ismail, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Holding; Dries D'Hooghe, Managing Director of UAE Retail, Majid Al Futtaim Retail; and Sherin Yassin, Chief Operating Officer International, MD Retail Media, Majid Al Futtaim Retail.

Sherin Yassin, Chief Operating Officer International and MD of Retail Media,

Majid Al Futtaim Retail, commented:“As customer behaviour evolves and markets demand greater operational accountability, physical and digital ecosystems can no longer operate in silos. At Majid Al Futtaim, we view retail media not merely as a marketing channel, but as a foundational growth engine for the entire regional economy. Bringing together the region's business leaders allows us to chart a new standard, one where connected intelligence, omnichannel integration, and real-world commercial impact drive sustainable growth for our partners.”

A central highlight of the summit was the official launch of Precision Insights, an AI-powered platform built to give brands greater clarity on how their marketing campaigns perform across both physical stores and online channels. Designed to replace speculative marketing metrics with verified commercial outcomes, Precision Insights bridges the gap between ad exposure and actual transactions. By connecting in-store media, digital channels, and first-party loyalty intelligence with real-world sales, the platform provides decision-makers with a transparent view of commercial impact.

The summit also showcased innovations to make retail media smarter at every step of the shopper journey. These include viewed-impression measurement and billing, which ties brand investment to advertisements verified as seen by customers; AI-powered audiences that evaluate more than 50 consumer journey signals to build high-converting segments for activation across both offsite and onsite channels; and Shoppable Ads, which connect digital discovery to online purchase through the Carrefour product catalogue with end-to-end closed-loop attribution.

The unmatched scale of Majid Al Futtaim's connected ecosystem, which powers Precision Media's capabilities was also highlighted at the event. Spanning more than 420 Carrefour and HyperMax stores, 600 million annual physical store visitors, 320 million digital visits, and more than 14 million SHARE members, the network currently enables over 300 major brand partners to turn real shopper activity into business growth.

With the success of its inaugural summit and the launch of Precision Insights, Precision Media reaffirms its commitment to driving the innovation and partnerships required to lead the retail media transformation across the Middle East and Africa, building a more connected, intelligent and transparent retail media ecosystem for its partners.