MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Yas Island recorded AED 7.3 billion in residential sales in the first half of 2026, according to the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC). The figure is significant, but another signal is emerging in the development activity taking place on and around the island. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Sobha Realty has entered the Abu Dhabi market with Sobha City in Al Bahiya, close to Yas Island. Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana is taking shape along Yas Canal, adjacent to the island, and with the launch of its second phase, it continues to build on the interest seen in the first. Aldar, meanwhile, continues to expand Yas Island's residential offering with communities including Yas Riva Reserve.

Different developers and different propositions are adding new residential supply across the wider Yas corridor, from large-scale communities to branded residences and waterfront villas. What it means for buyers and investors

Nada Osman, Director of betterhomes Abu Dhabi, said:“The concentration of development on and around Yas Island reflects developers' confidence in the area's long-term potential and helps strengthen buyer and investor confidence. At betterhomes, we continue to see demand for well-priced ready properties, from studios to villas, showing that Yas appeals both to investors and people looking for a home today.”

For buyers, that means looking beyond the individual property to the wider area taking shape around it. Yas already combines established residential communities with leisure, retail and entertainment, while future additions including Disney Abu Dhabi and Sphere Abu Dhabi will continue to expand what sits within the wider destination.

Beyond the attractions: Yas as a place to live

Yas Island has long been one of Abu Dhabi's major leisure and entertainment destinations. The residential development now taking place on and around it points to the next stage of that evolution: a larger residential ecosystem where Yas increasingly functions as a place to live, not only a place to visit.

About betterhomesbetterhomes is Dubai's longest-standing independent real estate brokerage, part of Cencorp, a group spanning sixteen companies across residential, commercial and professional real estate services. Since 1986, betterhomes has supported buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants across Dubai with data-led market insight and end-to-end property services.