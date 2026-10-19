Kajol, Nysa Devgan & Tanishaa Attend Durga Puja In Mumbai See Pics

Bollywood star Kajol participated in Durga Ashtami festivities at Mumbai's iconic Durga Puja pandal with her family members on Monday. In visuals obtained by ANI, Kajol was seen offering prayers to Goddess Durga. She was accompanied by her daughter Nysa Devgan and sister Tanishaa Mukerji. Nysa's close friend and internet personality Orry was also present at the pandal. The family members were seen posing for pictures together, sporting cheerful smiles and festive looks. Kajol looked elegant in a yellow saree paired with a blue blouse, while Tanishaa opted for a red saree. Nysa looked beautiful in a yellow suit, adding to the festive spirit of the occasion.

Celebrity sightings at Durga Puja pandal

From seeking Maa Durga's blessings to catching up with friends, North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samity is buzzing with celebrity visits, festive cheer, and heartwarming reunions, making it one of the most fun-filled gatherings of the season.

A few days ago, actor Ranbir Kapoor visited the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. Dressed in a red-and-gold kurta paired with white pyjamas, Ranbir sought the blessings of Goddess Durga before greeting the paparazzi and posing for pictures. He also caught up with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who directed Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. However, it was Ranbir's impromptu singing moment with Harshdeep that soon caught fans' attention. In videos from the pandal that went viral, Ranbir was seen standing on stage with a microphone as Harshdeep began singing 'Kabira'. The actor joined her, singing along to the track and even turning his microphone towards the audience to encourage them to join in.

About Durga Puja festival

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu Goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the Goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees.

Durga Puja culminates on Vijayadashami (Dussehra), which falls on the tenth day of the festival and celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. (ANI)

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