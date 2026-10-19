Egypt Races to Decide on Troops for Saudi Arabia After Attacks
(MENAFN) Egypt’s parliament suspended an emergency session on Sunday before reaching a decision on whether to authorize military support for Saudi Arabia, and lawmakers will reconvene Monday to resume the debate.
An Egyptian television news channel reported the second session but gave no further details.
The urgent meeting was convened at the request of President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi. On Saturday, he pledged that Cairo would take every necessary step to defend Saudi Arabia should Riyadh ask for help.
The move follows recent attacks on Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Houthi group.
Yemen has been locked in conflict since September 2014, when the Houthis took control of the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition intervened on behalf of the internationally recognized government. A truce brokered by the United Nations in April 2022 then brought years of relative calm.
An Egyptian television news channel reported the second session but gave no further details.
The urgent meeting was convened at the request of President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi. On Saturday, he pledged that Cairo would take every necessary step to defend Saudi Arabia should Riyadh ask for help.
The move follows recent attacks on Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Houthi group.
Yemen has been locked in conflict since September 2014, when the Houthis took control of the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition intervened on behalf of the internationally recognized government. A truce brokered by the United Nations in April 2022 then brought years of relative calm.
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