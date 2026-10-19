Vance Admits “Fundamental Failures” in Iran War at Town Hall
(MENAFN) Vice President JD Vance conceded that U.S. leaders made serious errors in prosecuting the Iran war, fielding pointed questions about its mounting human and economic toll during a town hall hosted by a U.S. television network.
“a lot of mistakes and a lot of fundamental failures” were acknowledged by Vance as he responded to Joey Amor, whose wife, Master Sgt. Nicole Amor, was one of six US Army Reserve soldiers killed when an Iranian strike hit a military site in Kuwait in the first hours of the conflict, which began in late February. At least 21 U.S. service members have died and hundreds more have been wounded.
Amor challenged reports that the facility was not adequately protected and demanded accountability from the Trump administration.
“Though the Iranian drone was the weapon that killed my wife, there were a lot of mistakes and a lot of fundamental failures that led up to that,” Amor said.
Vance agreed there were shortcomings. “Sometimes information doesn’t filter up to me,” he said, vowing to “take every single failure extremely seriously.”
The vice president also conceded that where troops were stationed revealed weaknesses in the military’s approach. “I know that there are some issues with, for example … where troops were located that we realized was a huge mistake and that we could do better on. And we have changed that,” he said.
Vance cited the rising danger of cheap drones, saying the U.S. military has adjusted its tactics to shield troops and head off further losses.
Pressed on why Washington has yet to claim a decisive win despite President Donald Trump’s early expectations, Vance argued the U.S. had “in some ways … won decisively,” while allowing that the outcome also hinges on Iran’s conduct. “The enemy gets a vote here,” he said.
Vance defended the administration’s strategy, saying Washington is pursuing a “final firm commitment from the Iranians that they’re not going to rebuild their nuclear program.”
“a lot of mistakes and a lot of fundamental failures” were acknowledged by Vance as he responded to Joey Amor, whose wife, Master Sgt. Nicole Amor, was one of six US Army Reserve soldiers killed when an Iranian strike hit a military site in Kuwait in the first hours of the conflict, which began in late February. At least 21 U.S. service members have died and hundreds more have been wounded.
Amor challenged reports that the facility was not adequately protected and demanded accountability from the Trump administration.
“Though the Iranian drone was the weapon that killed my wife, there were a lot of mistakes and a lot of fundamental failures that led up to that,” Amor said.
Vance agreed there were shortcomings. “Sometimes information doesn’t filter up to me,” he said, vowing to “take every single failure extremely seriously.”
The vice president also conceded that where troops were stationed revealed weaknesses in the military’s approach. “I know that there are some issues with, for example … where troops were located that we realized was a huge mistake and that we could do better on. And we have changed that,” he said.
Vance cited the rising danger of cheap drones, saying the U.S. military has adjusted its tactics to shield troops and head off further losses.
Pressed on why Washington has yet to claim a decisive win despite President Donald Trump’s early expectations, Vance argued the U.S. had “in some ways … won decisively,” while allowing that the outcome also hinges on Iran’s conduct. “The enemy gets a vote here,” he said.
Vance defended the administration’s strategy, saying Washington is pursuing a “final firm commitment from the Iranians that they’re not going to rebuild their nuclear program.”
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