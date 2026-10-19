Trump Approval Hits 34 Percent as 71 Percent Say US on “Wrong Track”
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump’s approval rating has sunk to its lowest point of his second term, and a record share of Americans now say the country is heading the wrong way, according to a new poll that deepens Republican worries ahead of the November midterm elections.
The survey, released Saturday by a U.S. television network, found 71% of adults believe the nation is on the “wrong track,” the highest reading of Trump’s second term.
Only 34% of respondents approve of the president’s performance, while 66% disapprove. Those who strongly disapprove make up 51%, another second-term high.
Economic anxiety appears to be driving the gloom. The economy was named the top issue by 31% of respondents, and 44% said their personal finances have deteriorated over the past year.
Household budgets are under strain. Gasoline prices are a serious problem for 67% of those surveyed, and many said they have altered their grocery purchases or cut spending to cover essentials.
The numbers point to trouble for the party in power. Among registered voters, 55% want Democrats to control Congress, versus 45% who prefer Republicans, a gap that could complicate the Nov. 3 midterms for the GOP.
A majority of 58% said Trump’s policies are hurting the country, while 28% said they are helping.
The president scored worst on the cost of living, with 27% approval, and on the war with Iran, with 29%. Immigration and border security remained his strongest area, at 43% approval.
The survey, released Saturday by a U.S. television network, found 71% of adults believe the nation is on the “wrong track,” the highest reading of Trump’s second term.
Only 34% of respondents approve of the president’s performance, while 66% disapprove. Those who strongly disapprove make up 51%, another second-term high.
Economic anxiety appears to be driving the gloom. The economy was named the top issue by 31% of respondents, and 44% said their personal finances have deteriorated over the past year.
Household budgets are under strain. Gasoline prices are a serious problem for 67% of those surveyed, and many said they have altered their grocery purchases or cut spending to cover essentials.
The numbers point to trouble for the party in power. Among registered voters, 55% want Democrats to control Congress, versus 45% who prefer Republicans, a gap that could complicate the Nov. 3 midterms for the GOP.
A majority of 58% said Trump’s policies are hurting the country, while 28% said they are helping.
The president scored worst on the cost of living, with 27% approval, and on the war with Iran, with 29%. Immigration and border security remained his strongest area, at 43% approval.
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