Bessent Denies US Sides With Putin as Zelenskyy Sounds Alarm
(MENAFN) US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent insisted Sunday that Washington has not eased its sanctions on Russia, defending President Donald Trump’s decision to hold off on fresh punitive measures as the war in Ukraine grinds on.
“No sanctions were lifted on Friday,” Bessent told a U.S. television network, adding that the administration now has a 60-day window to assess the situation.
“The only thing that has been lifted is the diesel embargo,” he said, maintaining that the US has not rolled back its existing sanctions.
Bessent portrayed Trump as tough on Moscow, citing penalties against Russia’s two biggest energy companies, Rosneft and Lukoil.
“President Trump sanctioned the two largest Russian energy companies ... which was a catastrophic blow to the Russian energy industry,” he said.
His comments followed a warning from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Washington siding with Russian President Vladimir Putin would be a “historic mistake.” Zelenskyy voiced hope that Trump would rethink his course.
“We want to trust him,” Zelenskyy told the same network earlier, cautioning that Ukraine could not survive a scenario in which Washington and Moscow lined up against Kyiv.
Zelenskyy also said Ukraine had suffered a temporary halt in US intelligence sharing, along with limits on satellite communications vital to its defense against Russian attacks.
Bessent dismissed the claim that the Trump administration was to blame for those disruptions, saying that “it is very reckless for President Zelensky to make such a charge.”
He likewise rejected the suggestion that Washington is backing Moscow, pointing to US intelligence support, Starlink access and arrangements that let NATO members buy American weapons for Ukraine.
Turning to Europe, Bessent accused European countries of continuing to purchase Russian energy while financially supporting Moscow.
“The Europeans have given Russia and Vladimir Putin more money than they’ve given the Ukrainians,” he said.
“No sanctions were lifted on Friday,” Bessent told a U.S. television network, adding that the administration now has a 60-day window to assess the situation.
“The only thing that has been lifted is the diesel embargo,” he said, maintaining that the US has not rolled back its existing sanctions.
Bessent portrayed Trump as tough on Moscow, citing penalties against Russia’s two biggest energy companies, Rosneft and Lukoil.
“President Trump sanctioned the two largest Russian energy companies ... which was a catastrophic blow to the Russian energy industry,” he said.
His comments followed a warning from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Washington siding with Russian President Vladimir Putin would be a “historic mistake.” Zelenskyy voiced hope that Trump would rethink his course.
“We want to trust him,” Zelenskyy told the same network earlier, cautioning that Ukraine could not survive a scenario in which Washington and Moscow lined up against Kyiv.
Zelenskyy also said Ukraine had suffered a temporary halt in US intelligence sharing, along with limits on satellite communications vital to its defense against Russian attacks.
Bessent dismissed the claim that the Trump administration was to blame for those disruptions, saying that “it is very reckless for President Zelensky to make such a charge.”
He likewise rejected the suggestion that Washington is backing Moscow, pointing to US intelligence support, Starlink access and arrangements that let NATO members buy American weapons for Ukraine.
Turning to Europe, Bessent accused European countries of continuing to purchase Russian energy while financially supporting Moscow.
“The Europeans have given Russia and Vladimir Putin more money than they’ve given the Ukrainians,” he said.
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