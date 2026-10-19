TikTok Bans Ads for Musk Film as Theater Run Hits Over 470 Screens
(MENAFN) TikTok has permanently shut down the advertising account for Musk, the documentary on billionaire Elon Musk, after what it called repeated breaches of its political-content rules, an entertainment trade publication reported Saturday.
Film distributor Bleecker Street learned Friday afternoon that the suspension was permanent, cutting off its ability to buy ads or pay to promote anything related to the film on the platform.
The film’s regular, unpaid TikTok account is still live. According to the report, however, Bleecker Street can no longer purchase ads or pay to boost its posts.
A Bleecker Street spokesperson confirmed the suspension and voiced disappointment over its timing, as the film is widening to more than 470 theaters across North America. The company is appealing.
In messages to the distributor, TikTok pointed to a “level of severity with political-policy violations” and warned that “some violations trigger immediate suspension.”
The ban is not the first obstacle the film has faced on TikTok, which earlier turned down paid advertising for the trailer. Meta and Google-owned YouTube also initially rejected comparable ads before reversing course. X, which Musk owns, has likewise declined to carry advertising for the film.
Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney, Musk examines the billionaire’s business empire, his purchase of Twitter and his political activities, including his role with the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
The film runs nearly four hours. It took in $70,000 from four theaters in New York and Los Angeles over its opening weekend before expanding to dozens of North American cities. It is slated to stream on HBO in 2027.
Film distributor Bleecker Street learned Friday afternoon that the suspension was permanent, cutting off its ability to buy ads or pay to promote anything related to the film on the platform.
The film’s regular, unpaid TikTok account is still live. According to the report, however, Bleecker Street can no longer purchase ads or pay to boost its posts.
A Bleecker Street spokesperson confirmed the suspension and voiced disappointment over its timing, as the film is widening to more than 470 theaters across North America. The company is appealing.
In messages to the distributor, TikTok pointed to a “level of severity with political-policy violations” and warned that “some violations trigger immediate suspension.”
The ban is not the first obstacle the film has faced on TikTok, which earlier turned down paid advertising for the trailer. Meta and Google-owned YouTube also initially rejected comparable ads before reversing course. X, which Musk owns, has likewise declined to carry advertising for the film.
Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney, Musk examines the billionaire’s business empire, his purchase of Twitter and his political activities, including his role with the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
The film runs nearly four hours. It took in $70,000 from four theaters in New York and Los Angeles over its opening weekend before expanding to dozens of North American cities. It is slated to stream on HBO in 2027.
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