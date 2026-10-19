Trump Throws Weight Behind Netanyahu Before Oct. 27 Vote
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Sunday gave Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “Complete and Total Endorsement” ahead of Israel’s Oct. 27 elections, backing the longtime leader’s bid for another term.
In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump lauded Netanyahu’s leadership and his partnership with Washington, especially on confronting Iran. He warned that the US could be left to shoulder the burden itself if Israelis choose someone else.
“If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so,” Trump wrote.
Trump portrayed Netanyahu as “Strong, Brave, and Brilliant,” adding that the Israeli leader had emerged stronger despite mounting pressure, including opposition inside Israel.
After the endorsement, Trump told an Israeli television channel that he “was always going to do that,” but “just didn’t want to do it too soon.”
He emphasized the “good relationship” he shares with Netanyahu, saying: “It is important that Israel has a person they can count on.”
Asked whether he could work with a different Israeli leader, Trump replied: “Maybe I will, maybe I won’t. Who wants to take the chance?”
The endorsement lands as Netanyahu campaigns in a politically charged race, with his leadership under scrutiny over security, the war in Gaza and his handling of Israel’s standing abroad.
According to Palestinian authorities, Israel has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000 in Gaza since October 2023, most of them women and children. They say around 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.
In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
The International Court of Justice is also hearing a case brought by South Africa, joined by several other countries, accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.
In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump lauded Netanyahu’s leadership and his partnership with Washington, especially on confronting Iran. He warned that the US could be left to shoulder the burden itself if Israelis choose someone else.
“If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so,” Trump wrote.
Trump portrayed Netanyahu as “Strong, Brave, and Brilliant,” adding that the Israeli leader had emerged stronger despite mounting pressure, including opposition inside Israel.
After the endorsement, Trump told an Israeli television channel that he “was always going to do that,” but “just didn’t want to do it too soon.”
He emphasized the “good relationship” he shares with Netanyahu, saying: “It is important that Israel has a person they can count on.”
Asked whether he could work with a different Israeli leader, Trump replied: “Maybe I will, maybe I won’t. Who wants to take the chance?”
The endorsement lands as Netanyahu campaigns in a politically charged race, with his leadership under scrutiny over security, the war in Gaza and his handling of Israel’s standing abroad.
According to Palestinian authorities, Israel has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000 in Gaza since October 2023, most of them women and children. They say around 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.
In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
The International Court of Justice is also hearing a case brought by South Africa, joined by several other countries, accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.
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