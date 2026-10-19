Uzbekistan, U.S. Firm 6Th Grain Discuss Digital Farming System

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan has discussed plans to develop a digital system for monitoring agricultural land and forecasting crop yields with U.S. company 6th Grain.

According to a statement by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Agriculture, the initiative was discussed at a meeting between Nuriddin Kushnazarov, an adviser to the agriculture minister, and Vladimir Eskin, founder and CEO of 6th Grain, regarding the planned Yer-Masofa information system.

The proposed platform is designed to integrate satellite and drone imagery with weather data, soil information, and electronic maps to support the digital management of agricultural land.

The system is expected to enable monitoring of cultivated areas, assessment of soil conditions and forecasting of crop yields, helping farmers and authorities make more informed decisions on land use and agricultural production.

The meeting took place amid efforts to expand economic cooperation between the United States and Central Asian countries at the C5+1 business forum in Samarkand on October 19.

The forum was attended by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, representatives of Central Asian countries and more than 200 American business executives, according to the ministry.

Speaking at the forum, Rubio highlighted Samarkand's historic role as a crossroads of global trade and said that representatives of more than 200 U.S. companies had traveled to the city. He also expressed expectations that agreements worth billions of dollars would be signed following the visit.