Tajikistan Hires SAUDCONSULT To Oversee Kulob Bypass

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan has signed an agreement with the joint venture SAUDCONSULT – Saudi Consulting Services Co., Ltd. Engineering Consultants (Saudi Arabia) and BARS Consulting LLC (Tajikistan) to provide consulting services for the supervision of the construction of a bypass road in Kulob.

According to the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan, the agreement was signed on October 16, 2026. The consulting firm will provide technical supervision of construction works, monitor compliance with project requirements and engineering standards, and oversee construction quality.

The new bypass road will be 10.85 kilometers long. The project provides for the construction of a two-lane road with three-lane sections in certain areas, a bridge, 29 culverts, and retaining walls with a total length of 5,208 meters.

Furthermore, the project also предусматривает the construction of sidewalks with a total length of 1,530 meters, the installation of street lighting along the same length, four public transport stops, and two pedestrian crossings, as well as the installation of 273 road signs. In addition, 1,815 trees are to be planted.

The main objective of the project is to divert a significant portion of transit traffic, including heavy goods vehicles, away from Kulob, reduce traffic congestion on city streets, and improve road safety. The project is also expected to help reduce noise and air pollution in the city.

The project is being implemented with financial support from the Saudi Fund for Development and contributions from the government of Tajikistan. The Ministry of Transport is the project owner, while the state institution "Dushanbe-Chanak Road Reconstruction Project Implementation Center" is responsible for coordinating its implementation.