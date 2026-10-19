Nagad Users To Get 10Pc Discount On NOVOAIR Tickets

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Nagad customers can receive a 10 percent discount on the base fare of NOVOAIR tickets to all destinations under a new partnership between the digital financial service and the private airline.

The offer was introduced through a memorandum of understanding signed at Nagad's head office in the capital on October 15, with senior officials from both organizations attending the event.

Under the agreement, customers can access the discount when purchasing tickets at any NOVOAIR-owned sales center across Bangladesh. The promotion will remain valid through December 31, 2026, without any blackout periods, allowing eligible customers to use the offer throughout its validity.

Nagad account holders can purchase multiple tickets for themselves and family members under the promotion.

Mohammad Shaheen Sarwar Bhuiyan, Nagad's chief commercial officer, said the initiative aims to make air travel more accessible and affordable for customers.

Sohel Majid, NOVOAIR's director of marketing and sales, said the partnership would provide additional benefits to passengers and encourage more people to travel by air.

The agreement was signed by the representatives of both companies. Nagad's head of business sales Md. Saidur Rahman Dipu, and NOVOAIR assistant manager Mazharul Kabir were also present on the occasion.

NOVOAIR currently operates regular daily flights from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Sylhet and Saidpur.

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