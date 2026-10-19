Italy Cost-of-Living Riots: 28 Arrested, 141 Officers Hurt
(MENAFN) Police in Italy arrested 28 people, 12 of them minors, after cost-of-living protests turned violent in several cities on Saturday, and tensions persisted in central Milan on Sunday, an Italian broadcaster reported.
Authorities identified 197 people and took them to police stations, while 43 were referred to judicial authorities. Police counted 141 injured officers.
The demonstrations were organized by the Italia in Piazza movement to protest rising living costs, fuel prices and tax pressures. Police estimated turnout at about 5,000 in Milan, 3,000 in Turin, 2,000 in Bologna, 800 in Bergamo and 600 in Brescia.
In Milan, crowds hurled stones, bottles, firecrackers and barriers at officers, who answered with tear gas and water cannon. Shops across the city center were damaged and looted, and a Carabinieri vehicle was destroyed. Police made 17 arrests in the city. Retail association Confcommercio put the damage to shops and businesses at more than €500,000 ($561,860), according to the broadcaster.
In Turin, police arrested one adult for resisting an officer and three minors allegedly carrying Molotov cocktails. A group also stormed the Feltrinelli bookstore at Porta Nuova station and threw books onto the floor.
In Bologna, five minors were arrested after clashes near the railway station, where protesters threw bottles, stones and barriers. Officers dispersed them with tear gas and water cannon.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni voiced solidarity with law enforcement and called on opposition parties to condemn the violence unequivocally, while acknowledging that thousands had protested peacefully.
Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said his League party would bring back a parliamentary proposal that would require organizers of demonstrations judged risky to provide financial guarantees against potential damage.
Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said the protesters’ grievances were understandable, but attacks on officers and widespread damage to the city could not be justified.
Bologna Mayor Matteo Lepore also condemned the unrest and urged young people to distance themselves from those using demonstrations as a pretext for violence.
Authorities identified 197 people and took them to police stations, while 43 were referred to judicial authorities. Police counted 141 injured officers.
The demonstrations were organized by the Italia in Piazza movement to protest rising living costs, fuel prices and tax pressures. Police estimated turnout at about 5,000 in Milan, 3,000 in Turin, 2,000 in Bologna, 800 in Bergamo and 600 in Brescia.
In Milan, crowds hurled stones, bottles, firecrackers and barriers at officers, who answered with tear gas and water cannon. Shops across the city center were damaged and looted, and a Carabinieri vehicle was destroyed. Police made 17 arrests in the city. Retail association Confcommercio put the damage to shops and businesses at more than €500,000 ($561,860), according to the broadcaster.
In Turin, police arrested one adult for resisting an officer and three minors allegedly carrying Molotov cocktails. A group also stormed the Feltrinelli bookstore at Porta Nuova station and threw books onto the floor.
In Bologna, five minors were arrested after clashes near the railway station, where protesters threw bottles, stones and barriers. Officers dispersed them with tear gas and water cannon.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni voiced solidarity with law enforcement and called on opposition parties to condemn the violence unequivocally, while acknowledging that thousands had protested peacefully.
Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said his League party would bring back a parliamentary proposal that would require organizers of demonstrations judged risky to provide financial guarantees against potential damage.
Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said the protesters’ grievances were understandable, but attacks on officers and widespread damage to the city could not be justified.
Bologna Mayor Matteo Lepore also condemned the unrest and urged young people to distance themselves from those using demonstrations as a pretext for violence.
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