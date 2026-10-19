Croft Tree Experts Receives 2026 Consumer Choice Award Recognizing Ottawa Arborist Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Croft Tree Experts has received the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in Ottawa, an independently verified recognition that distinguishes the company among certified arborist service providers in the National Capital Region. The award reflects Croft Tree Experts' sustained commitment to professional tree removal, ISA-certified standards, and competitive pricing across Ottawa and the Valley since the company's founding in February 2015.

About the Consumer Choice Award Recognition

The Consumer Choice Award is granted to businesses that demonstrate consistent service quality through an independent evaluation process. For Croft Tree Experts, the recognition reflects more than a decade of delivering arborist services across communities including Nepean, Kanata, Barrhaven, Orléans, Stittsville, Manotick, and more than 20 additional communities across Ottawa and the Valley. The award adds to the company's established credentials alongside its ISA Certified Arborist designation and WSIB coverage on every project.

"We built this company around the idea that Ottawa homeowners deserve certified expertise at a competitive price," said David Koshurba, co-founder of Croft Tree Experts. "This recognition reflects the work our entire team puts into every job from the initial assessment to the final cleanup."

A Decade of Certified Arborist Services in Ottawa

Croft Tree Experts was founded by David Koshurba and Kyle Hewitt in February 2015 with a focus on professional tree care through what the company calls its Proactive Tree Care Approach, prioritizing regular maintenance, disease management, and risk assessment to reduce emergency removals and long-term costs for Ottawa property owners. The team includes two ISA Certified Arborists and a Forest Technician carrying more than 65 years of combined industry experience.

Services include tree pruning and trimming, stump removal, cabling and bracing, planting, fertilization, risk assessment, insect and disease management, storm damage cleanup, and 24/7 emergency tree removal. The company also manages the full City of Ottawa permit process for trees protected under the municipality's Tree Protection By-law, including arborist report preparation and City communications on behalf of clients.

ABOUT CROFT TREE EXPERTS:

Croft Tree Experts is an Ottawa-based ISA-certified arborist company founded by David Koshurba and Kyle Hewitt in February 2015. The team carries more than 65 years of combined industry experience.

Media Contact:

Croft Tree Experts

208 Royalton Private, Ottawa, ON K1V 9S3, Canada

(613) 883-5611

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