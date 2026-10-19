Global Ethanol Market Report 2026-2036 Report Released SAF, Alcohol-To-Jet, And High-Purity Ethanol Demand Unlock New Investment And Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target SAF via Alcohol-to-Jet, ultra-high-purity ethanol and emerging import markets while leveraging clean fuel credits, CCS, coproducts and process digitalisation.

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global Ethanol Market 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ethanol market is entering a period of substantial transformation as demand expands across renewable fuels, Sustainable Aviation Fuel, industrial chemicals, pharmaceuticals, electronics, cosmetics, and specialty coatings. Ethanol is increasingly viewed as a strategic commodity supporting the global energy transition and the decarbonization of hard-to-abate industries.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel is expected to become one of the most important growth opportunities for ethanol producers. Regulatory pressure, airline decarbonization targets, and corporate climate commitments are accelerating investment in the Alcohol-to-Jet pathway. Producers in the United States and Brazil are particularly well positioned to address this emerging market through new conversion capacity, established feedstock networks, and expanded supply chain infrastructure.

Demand for industrial and chemical-grade ethanol is also increasing. Semiconductor and electronics manufacturers require ultra-high-purity ethanol for chip fabrication, creating opportunities linked to the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure and advanced computing. Pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and specialty coatings companies continue to support demand for high-grade ethanol as global healthcare expenditure, consumer spending, and hygiene requirements rise.

The United States and Brazil remain the leading global ethanol producers. The United States benefits from an extensive corn-based biorefinery network, while Brazil combines competitive sugarcane economics with established renewable fuel policies. Europe, India, China, and Southeast Asia are also shaping the global ethanol market through blending mandates, industrial consumption, domestic feedstock strategies, and evolving import requirements.

Government policy will remain central to long-term market development. Fuel blend mandates, aviation decarbonization targets, clean fuel production credits, and sustainability certification systems are providing stronger demand visibility and improving the investment case for ethanol production. Climate policy, technological innovation, and changing end-use requirements are increasingly influencing the market beyond traditional commodity cycles.

The report provides strategic intelligence for ethanol producers, investors, technology developers, policymakers, feedstock suppliers, and other market participants. Its forward-looking analysis assesses the commercial, regulatory, and technological forces expected to influence the industry over a ten-year period.

The research evaluates the complete ethanol value chain, including feedstock sourcing, fermentation technologies, biorefinery operations, distribution, blending, and end-use applications. Fuel ethanol, industrial-grade ethanol, beverage alcohol, and ethanol-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel are assessed as distinct markets with different competitive conditions, policy drivers, customer requirements, and growth prospects.

Aviation receives significant attention, with analysis of the regulatory frameworks, production technologies, capital investments, and logistics networks supporting Alcohol-to-Jet development. The report examines how commercial-scale adoption could change global ethanol demand and create new revenue opportunities for producers capable of meeting aviation fuel specifications and sustainability requirements.

The industrial ethanol analysis covers pharmaceutical, cosmetics, electronic-grade, and coatings applications. Particular attention is given to electronic-grade ethanol, where semiconductor manufacturing requires exceptional purity, quality control, and supply reliability. These requirements may limit participation by conventional producers while creating a valuable market for companies prepared to invest in specialized processing and certification.

International ethanol trade is assessed through major export corridors, logistics networks, and emerging import markets. The policy analysis covers key measures in major producing and consuming regions, including U.S. clean fuel credits, Brazilian blending targets, European aviation fuel directives, and India's national ethanol blending programme.

The report also reviews commercially relevant advances in fermentation science, carbon capture integration, coproduct valorisation, process digitalisation, and Alcohol-to-Jet technology. Each development is considered from a commercial viability and deployment perspective, helping decision-makers distinguish scalable opportunities from early-stage innovation.

Report contents include:



Executive analysis of strategic themes and the ten-year market outlook

Global ethanol market segmentation and value chain assessment

Country-by-country production and infrastructure analysis

Coverage of fuel ethanol, industrial-grade ethanol, beverage alcohol, and Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Analysis of pharmaceutical, cosmetics, electronic-grade, and coatings demand

Global trade flows, export corridors, logistics networks, and emerging import markets

Regulatory analysis across major producing and consuming regions

Technology coverage spanning fermentation, CCS, ATJ, and digital tools

Ten-year demand and production forecasts under Bear, Base, and Bull scenarios

Profiles of 40 ethanol producers across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia A U.S. Ethanol Biorefinery Directory and supporting references

Companies profiled include Adecoagro S.A., Aemetis Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd., Bangchak Corporation, Cargill Inc., CHS Inc., COFCO Corporation, Cosan S.A., CropEnergies AG, ENEOS (JX Nippon Oil & Energy), Enviral, FS Agrisolutions, Gevo Inc., Glacial Lakes Energy LLC, Green Plains Inc., Greenfield Global Inc., Guardian Energy Management LLC, Henan Tianguan Enterprise Group Co. Ltd., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOC), and KAAPA Ethanol Holdings LLC, among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 A Record Year Across Every Material Metric

1.2 The Economics of Production - What the Numbers Show

1.2.1 The Decade Ahead: Three Structural Forces

1.2.1.1 Force One: Fuel Ethanol - From Mandate Management to Demand Creation

1.2.1.2 Force Two: Industrial Ethanol - The Premium Growth Engine

1.2.1.3 Force Three: SAF - The Decade's Transformational Demand Multiplier

1.3 Key Forecasts & Findings - 2026-2036

1.4 Implications for Ethanol Producers

1.5 Policy Landscape - What Every Producer Needs to Know Right Now

1.5.1 The 45Z Credit - Practical Status

1.5.2 E15 Legislation

1.5.3 RFS 2026 Volume Requirements

1.5.4 Current RIN Values

1.6 Coproduct Markets - The Revenue Streams That Now Determine Competitive Position

1.6.1 Distillers Grains

1.6.2 Distillers Corn Oil

1.6.3 Biogenic CO2

1.7 Trade Flows - The Global Picture

1.8 Policy - The Framework That Sets the Market

1.8.1 The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) - July 4, 2025

1.8.2 The Carbon Intensity Landscape Under Revised 45Z

1.8.3 E15 and the Domestic Demand Trajectory

1.8.4 The RFS - Volume Requirements and RIN Markets

1.9 The Competitive Landscape - How the Industry is Stratifying

1.10 The SAF Opportunity - Scale, Timeline, and What It Means for Supply

1.11 Valuation and Financial Framework

1.11.1 Operating Asset Valuation

1.11.2 Listed Company Benchmarks

1.11.3 Private Market Structures

1.11.4 Return Profiles Across Entry Points

1.12 The Decade Ahead - Key Catalysts and Risks

2 MARKET DEFINITION, SEGMENTATION & VALUE CHAIN ARCHITECTURE

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Market Segmentation

2.3 Value Chain Architecture

3 GLOBAL PRODUCTION BASELINE - 2025

3.1 United States

3.1.1 Production Infrastructure - State-Level Breakdown

3.1.2 Production Process & Coproducts

3.1.3 US Exports - Record Performance

3.2 Brazil

3.2.1 Production Structure & Feedstock

3.2.2 RenovaBio & Domestic Policy Framework

3.2.3 Export Dynamics & Trade Tensions

3.2.3.1 Brazil 2026/27: Record Supply Requires Record Demand

3.3 European Union

3.3.1 Feedstock Mix & Geographic Distribution

3.3.2 Sustainability Performance - GHG Savings

3.3.3 EU Import Dynamics

3.4 Asia-Pacific & Rest of World

3.4.1 India - Fastest-Growing Major Market

3.4.2 China - Large Producer, Limited Trade Integration

3.4.3 Southeast Asia - Mandate-Driven Growth

4 INDUSTRIAL & CHEMICAL-GRADE ETHANOL: GLOBAL MARKET

4.1 Product Grades & Specifications

4.2 End-Use Sectors & Demand Drivers

4.2.1 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

4.2.2 Cosmetics & Personal Care (K-Beauty Effect)

4.2.3 Semiconductor & Electronics Manufacturing

4.2.4 Coatings, Adhesives & Inks

4.2.5 Sustainable Aviation Fuel - The Coming Catalyst

4.2.6 Maritime Fuel - The Emerging Long-Term Demand Opportunity

4.3 Global Industrial Ethanol Pricing

5 GLOBAL TRADE FLOWS & SUPPLY CHAIN DYNAMICS

5.1 Trade Routes & Origin-Destination Mapping

5.2 Logistics Infrastructure

6 REGULATORY & POLICY ENVIRONMENT

6.1 United States - Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS)

6.2 European Union - RED II / RED III

6.3 Brazil - RenovaBio & E27 Mandate

6.4 Asia-Pacific - National Mandates

6.4.1 India

6.4.2 China

6.4.3 South Korea

6.5 International Maritime Organisation (IMO) - Net Zero Framework

7 TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION ROADMAP

7.1 Dry Mill Process Efficiency

7.1.1 Advanced Enzyme Technology

7.1.2 Yeast Strain Innovation

7.1.3 High-Gravity Fermentation

7.1.4 Energy Integration & Heat Recovery

7.1.5 Water Recycling & Consumption Reduction

7.2 Coproduct Innovation - From Feed to Premium Products

7.2.1 Ultra-High Protein (UHP) Distillers Grains

7.2.2 Distillers Corn Oil as Renewable Diesel & SAF Feedstock

7.2.3 Biogenic CO2 Capture & Utilisation

7.3 Cellulosic & Advanced Biofuels

7.3.1 Corn Kernel Fibre - The Pragmatic Cellulosic Pathway

7.3.2 Agricultural Residue - Corn Stover

7.3.3 SAFFiRE Renewables - Cellulosic SAF Pathway

7.4 Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) - Alcohol-to-Jet Chemistry & Economics

7.4.1 ATJ Economics - Cost Competitiveness & Tax Credit Support

7.4.2 SAF Technology Readiness & 2026-2036 Deployment Pipeline

7.5 High-Octane, Low-Carbon Fuels & Flex Fuel Technology

7.6 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Flex Fuel Vehicles (PHEFFVs)

7.7 Net-Zero Pathways - The 2050 Roadmap

7.8 Digital Innovation & Precision Biorefining

8 MARKET OUTLOOK & FORECASTS 2026-2036

8.1 Scenario Framework & Key Assumptions

8.2 Global Production Forecast - All Scenarios

8.3 Fuel Ethanol - Demand by Region, Blend Rate Trajectory

8.3.1 United States - Blend Rate Economics & E15 Inflection

8.3.1.1 California E15 Approval - The Final Market

8.3.1.2 The Hybrid Vehicle Risk - A Nuanced Demand Headwind

8.3.2 Brazil - Accelerating the Cane-Corn Transition

8.3.3 India - The Decade's Largest Fuel Ethanol Growth Market

8.3.4 China - The Wild Card

8.4 Industrial Ethanol - Sector-by-Sector Ten-Year Forecast

8.4.1 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

8.4.2 Cosmetics & Personal Care

8.4.3 Semiconductor & Electronics

8.5 Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) - Detailed Ten-Year Forecast

8.5.1 Global SAF Demand Forecast by Mandate

8.5.2 SAF Production by Pathway - ATJ Market Share Dynamics

8.5.3 Implied Ethanol Demand from ATJ-SAF

8.6 Global Trade Flow Evolution 2026-2036

8.6.1 US Export Trajectory

8.6.2 Brazilian Export Recovery & Diversification

8.7 Ethanol Pricing Outlook 2026-2036

8.8 Key Risks, Sensitivities & Scenario Triggers

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Adecoagro S.A.

Aemetis Inc.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.

Bangchak Corporation

Biosev (Louis Dreyfus) / Tereos Brasil

Cargill Inc.

CGB (Cristal Union / Tereos France)

CHS Inc.

China Resources Enterprise

COFCO Corporation

Cosan S.A.

CropEnergies AG

ENEOS (JX Nippon Oil & Energy)

Enviral

FS Agrisolutions

Gevo Inc.

Glacial Lakes Energy LLC

Green Plains Inc.

Greenfield Global Inc.

Guardian Energy Management LLC

Henan Tianguan Enterprise Group Co. Ltd.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOC) KAAPA Ethanol Holdings LLC

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