Global Soil Stabilization Polymer Market Report 2026 BASF SE, Dow, Sika AG, And Mapei S.P.A. Accelerate Bio-Based Solutions As Market Hits $5.33 Billion By 2030

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Soil Stabilization Polymer Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global soil stabilization polymer market is experiencing strong growth, supported by expanding construction activity, rising infrastructure investment and increasing demand for sustainable soil improvement solutions. The market grew from $3.6 billion in 2025 to $3.9 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.

Growth during the historical period was driven by demand for durable infrastructure, greater attention to soil erosion control, expanding construction projects and increasing awareness of the performance benefits offered by soil stabilization polymers. The construction sector's focus on longer-lasting roads, foundations, embankments and unpaved surfaces has strengthened demand for polymer-based products that improve soil cohesion, load-bearing capacity and resistance to environmental degradation.

The soil stabilization polymer market is forecast to reach $5.33 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.1%. Key growth factors include wider adoption of advanced polymer technologies, increased investment in major infrastructure projects, government support for road development and rising demand for environmentally responsible soil stabilization products. Sustainable construction practices are also encouraging project owners and contractors to consider solutions that can reduce maintenance requirements, extend infrastructure lifespans and improve project efficiency.

Important soil stabilization polymer market trends include advances in eco-friendly formulations, high-performance stabilizers, bio-based polymers and rapid-setting products. The integration of smart monitoring systems is also expected to support more accurate assessment of soil conditions and stabilization performance. These innovations are helping suppliers address growing requirements for efficient application, dependable performance and reduced environmental impact across construction, agriculture and mining projects.

Demand for eco-friendly soil improvement solutions is expected to remain a major market driver. Polymer technologies can improve soil performance while helping infrastructure developers reduce erosion, dust, settlement and long-term maintenance costs. Biodegradable and environmentally safer formulations are gaining attention for use in roads, foundations and other infrastructure applications. In December 2025, the UK Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs reported that at least 40% of England's farmland is expected to be under sustainable management by 2028, rising to 60% by 2030. This increasing emphasis on sustainable land management is creating additional opportunities for environmentally responsible soil stabilization technologies.

Rising construction activity is also contributing to soil stabilization polymer market growth. Urbanization and population expansion are increasing demand for residential, commercial and public infrastructure development. Soil stabilization polymers improve the strength and durability of underlying soils, helping create more stable foundations and pavements while reducing erosion and settlement risks. These performance benefits can support faster construction, improve structural reliability and extend the service life of completed projects.

Construction spending data highlights the scale of this opportunity. According to the United States Census Bureau, US construction spending reached $2.15 trillion in 2024, increasing from $2.02 trillion in 2023. Continued development of transportation networks, housing, commercial facilities and public infrastructure is expected to sustain demand for effective soil stabilization solutions.

Infrastructure investment is another significant factor shaping the market outlook. Increased spending on roads, bridges, water systems, power networks and communications infrastructure is creating demand for durable and efficient soil improvement technologies. As urban populations grow and existing assets require upgrades, soil stabilization polymers are becoming increasingly important for supporting project quality, controlling costs and improving construction timelines.

In July 2024, the UK Office for National Statistics reported that total general government infrastructure investment reached approximately $17.25 billion (£13.8 billion) in 2023, a 3.9% increase compared with 2022. Similar investment programs across developed and emerging economies are expected to encourage product innovation and broader adoption of soil stabilization polymers in large-scale infrastructure projects.

North America was the largest region in the soil stabilization polymer market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries analyzed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Synthetic Polymers; Bio-Based Polymers; Other Product Types

2) By Form: Liquid; Powder; Granules

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Distributors; Online

4) By End-User: Construction; Agriculture; Mining; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Synthetic Polymers: Polyacrylamide Based Soil Stabilizers; Polyvinyl Acetate Based Soil Stabilizers; Styrene Butadiene Rubber Based Soil Stabilizers; Polyurethane Based Soil Stabilizers; Polyethylene Based Soil Stabilizers; Acrylic Copolymer Based Soil Stabilizers

2) By Bio-Based Polymers: Lignin Based Soil Stabilizers; Starch Based Soil Stabilizers; Cellulose Derivative Based Soil Stabilizers; Guar Gum Based Soil Stabilizers; Xanthan Gum Based Soil Stabilizers; Other Natural Polymer Based Soil Stabilizers

3) By Other Product Types: Composite Polymer Blend Soil Stabilizers; Hybrid Organic Inorganic Soil Stabilizers; Nano Structured Polymer Soil Stabilizers; Enzyme Based Soil Stabilization Additives; Other Specialty Binder Soil Stabilizers

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

