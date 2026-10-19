ATEN Honors TD SYNNEX With 2026 Best Sales Performance Award For Driving Channel Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATEN International, the parent company of ATEN Technology, Inc., the leading provider of KVM, AV/IT connectivity, and management solutions presented TD SYNNEX with its Annual Best Sales Performance Award. This esteemed recognition celebrates the exceptional results, strong collaboration, and continuous sales momentum achieved through the powerful partnership between the two organizations.

Irvine, CA, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATEN International, the parent company of ATEN Technology, Inc., the leading provider of KVM, AV/IT connectivity, and management solutions presented TD SYNNEX with its Annual Best Sales Performance Award. This esteemed recognition celebrates the exceptional results, strong collaboration, and continuous sales momentum achieved through the powerful partnership between the two organizations.

The award reflects the dedication and commitment demonstrated by TD SYNNEX in expanding market reach and driving business growth for ATEN's portfolio of advanced technology hardware. By leveraging ATEN's infrastructure management tools, KVM solutions, and connectivity systems alongside TD SYNNEX's industry-leading distribution network, the partnership has consistently delivered immense value to channel partners and end customers alike.

"We are proud to recognize TD SYNNEX with our Annual Best Sales Performance Award," said David Liu, Senior Vice President at ATEN North America. "Their collaboration and commitment have strengthened our partnership and driven outstanding results. We look forward to building on this momentum and achieving even greater success together."

"Receiving this award is an incredible honor and a reflection of the dedication of our team members who continue to deliver value every day," said Trevor Mosley, VP, Vendor Solutions, TD SYNNEX. "We are proud of our partnership with ATEN and our shared commitment to driving outcomes across the channel."

This accolade marks another milestone in a successful, long-standing relationship built on mutual trust, technical excellence, and a shared vision for empowering the IT channel. ATEN Technology looks forward to building upon this momentum alongside TD SYNNEX to deliver innovative solutions and unparalleled support to customers moving forward.

For more information about ATEN's product portfolio, visit To learn more about TD SYNNEX, visit

About ATEN Technology, Inc.

ATEN Technology, Inc. is the technology leader of KVM and AV/IT connectivity and management solutions, and the U.S. subsidiary of ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979. A certified member of the HDBaseT Alliance, holding over 630 industry patents, ATEN offers integrated KVM, Professional Audio (Pro AV) and Intelligent Power solutions, across all industries including corporate, commercial, government, industrial, entertainment, educational and retail environments.

For more information about ATEN Technology, Inc., please visit and follow @ATENConnect on Instagram, Facebook, and on LinkedIn.

About ATEN

ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979, is the leading provider of KVM and AV/IT connectivity and management solutions. Offering more than 1,000 integrated KVM, professional AV, USB, rack and intelligent power products, ATEN enables easy connection, management, and optimization of AV/IT equipment in corporate, government, education, healthcare, manufacturing, broadcasting, media, and transportation environments. With over 650 issued international patents, ATEN's global R&D team continuously produces innovative solutions, resulting in a comprehensive portfolio of products available worldwide.

Headquartered in Taiwan, ATEN International Co., Ltd. has grown to include subsidiaries and regional offices in China, Japan, South Korea, Belgium, Australia, the U.S., the U.K., Turkey, Poland, India, Romania, South Africa, Indonesia, and Mexico – with R&D centers in Taiwan, China, and Canada.

For more information about ATEN, please visit

Press Contact

ATEN Technology, Inc. for US Region Stone Shih

Office: 949-428-1111

CONTACT: Name: Stone Shih Email:... Job Title: Senior Brand Development Manager