XIAMEN, FUJIAN, CHINA, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Goldcattle is a precision parts custom manufacturing partner specializing in low-to-high volume production of complex metal and plastic components for global OEMs - from prototype to mass production, with tolerances down to ±0.005 mm and in-house control over every process.A national high-tech enterprise based in Xiamen, China. Since 1998, 100+ in-house machines, 1,000+ delivered projects across 20+ countries - no outsourcing, full traceability.Company SnapshotGoldcattle at a GlanceA complete, at-a-glance company profile of Xiamen Goldcattle - a national high-tech enterprise and your one-stop precision custom manufacturing partner.Xiamen Goldcattle Plastic & Metal Products Co., Ltd. is a national high-tech enterprise that has specialized in custom metal and plastic parts manufacturing since 1998. We operate as a true one-stop OEM/ODM partner: drawing review, DFM, tooling, machining, molding, finishing and inspection -Brand StoryWhy We Exist - and Why We Never OutsourceGoldcattle was founded in 1998 to solve a problem that still plagues OEM buyers today: fragmented suppliers, inconsistent quality, and lost accountability when production is handed off to subcontractors.The problem we set out to solveProcurement teams were forced to coordinate tooling shops, machine houses, molders and finishers separately - each adding margin, each a point of failure. Tolerances slipped between handoffs. Traceability disappeared. Delivery dates became promises nobody owned.Our answer: own the entire chain. From the first DFM conversation to the shipped, inspected part, every step happens inside our Xiamen facility. That is why Goldcattle has never outsourced core production - and why a single point of accountability protects your program.What we've learnedPrecision is not a machine spec; it is a discipline. It lives in the DFM review, the mold flow analysis, the in-process CMM check, and the lot-level material traceability. We have refined that discipline across 1,000+ projects for clients in more than 20 countries - and we keep every mold we build in our vault, yours to reuse.Why we stay narrow on purposeWe do not try to be everything to everyone. We are a custom-parts manufacturer for buyers who care about tolerance, traceability and on-time delivery. That focus is exactly what makes us a dependable extension of your own engineering team.Mission & VisionWhat Drives Every Part We MakeOur MissionTo turn our customers' drawings into high-quality, mass-producible parts - rapidly and reliably - through in-house mastery of every process, transparent communication, and engineering partnership rather than transactional supply.Our VisionTo be the precision custom-manufacturing partner that global OEMs trust by default - the name procurement engineers and buyers recommend first when the question is "who can make this, accurately, on time?"Manufacturing EcosystemSix Processes, One Roof, Zero OutsourcingEvery capability below is performed in-house. That integration is what lets us guarantee tolerance, traceability and on-time delivery across your full program.Figure 1 - 5-axis CNC machiningCNC Machining - 3/4/5-axis milling & turning. Up to ±0.005 mm, Ra0.4 μm. Aluminum, stainless, titanium, PEEK, brass.Explore CNC →Figure 2 - Injection molding pressesInjection Molding - 50–650T presses, multi-cavity molds, life up to 1,000,000 shots. ABS, PC, PP, PEEK, Nylon.Explore Molding →Figure 3 - High-speed CNC mold machiningMold Making - DFM, mold-flow analysis, high-speed CNC & wire EDM. Standard molds in 15–25 days.Explore Tooling →Figure 4 - Industrial 3D printing3D Printing - FDM / SLA / SLS for rapid prototypes and validation. PLA, ABS, PETG, resin, nylon.Explore 3DP →Figure 5 - Die casting cellDie Casting - Aluminum, zinc, magnesium alloys. Parts up to 500 mm for automotive & electronics.Explore Casting →Figure 6 - Sheet metal bending / stampingSheet Metal - 0.1–5 mm CRS, stainless, aluminum. Stamping, bending, welding for electronics & auto.Explore Stamping →Factory TourInside the Xiamen FacilityEach workshop is independently equipped and staffed, so capacity, quality and lead time stay under our direct control.CNC Workshop - Machining & 5-axisFigure 7 - CNC workshop floor100+ machines total in-house±0.005 mm tolerance3/4/5-axis capabilityRa0.4 μm surface finishHigh-speed machining centers and turning lathes for prototype and production volumes, supported by in-house CMM inspection.Injection Workshop - 50–650T pressesFigure 8 - Injection molding workshop50–650T clamp force1M+ shots mold lifeMulti-cavity tooling±0.05 mm molded toleranceIn-house tooling, molding, insert/overmolding and finishing - one line from resin to packaged part.Mold Making - Tooling & EDMFigure 9 - Mold making / tooling workshop15–25 days standard moldDFM + mold-flow analysisHSM + WEDM equipmentYour molds kept in our vaultDesign, material selection, machining and debugging - all under one roof, with mold-flow simulation before steel is cut.3D Printing - Rapid prototypingFigure 10 - 3D printing / prototyping areaFDM / SLA / SLS technologies7–15 days sample leadComplex geometry capabilityLow-cost validationFast design validation and bridge tooling that feeds directly into CNC and molding production.Die Casting - Al / Zn / MgFigure 11 - Die casting workshop≤500 mm part sizeAl/Zn/Mg alloysBatch productionAutomotive / electronics applicationsHigh-pressure die casting with in-house post-machining and finishing for structural components.Sheet Metal - Stamping & bendingFigure 12 - Sheet metal / stamping line0.1–5 mm thicknessCRS / SS / Alu materialsStamping + bending processWelding assemblyPrecision stamping, bending and welding for enclosures, brackets and hardware across industries.Quality ManagementQuality Is Built In, Not Inspected InQuality at Goldcattle is a documented system across tooling, process setup, production and post-process inspection - not a final gate.Figure 13 - The 9-step order workflow from RFQ to deliveryFigure 14 - ISO 9001:2015 quality management system certificate (GB/T19001-2016)Figure 15 - SGS test report coverFigure 16 - Certificate of Compliance - CE / RoHSFigure 17 - Bmbond test report coverIncoming Inspection - raw material verified against CoC before it enters production.IPQC (In-Process) - scientific molding windows, in-cavity pressure sensors on critical tools.CMM Inspection - first-article and ongoing SPC sampling on dimensional criticals.FAI (First Article) - ballooned drawing report signed off before mass release.PPAP Level 3 - available for automotive and medical customers.Material Traceability - 100% lot traceability: batch, machine, shift and cavity logged.Packing Inspection - final AQL check before shipment, with desiccant packaging.Certifications: ISO 9001 (QMS) · SGS audited · ROHS compliant · REACH-ready materials.Industries We ServePrecision Parts Across Regulated & High-Reliability SectorsExperience and certifications specific to the demands of each industry - from biocompatible medical housings to IATF-aware automotive brackets.Automotive - Brackets, connectors, sensor housings. PPAP documentation, PA66-GF and PBT-FR materials.Medical & Healthcare - Device housings, labware, disposables. ISO13485-aligned processes, clean-room capable.Electronics - Enclosures, bezels, structural frames. 2K overmold, RoHS compliant, REACH ready.Industrial Equipment - Gears, pumps, valves, guards. POM, PEEK, glass-filled nylons for wear resistance.Marine - Corrosion-resistant components for harsh environments; stainless and coated alloys.Home Appliance - Knobs, handles, grilles, interior parts. Heat-resistant grades, UL94 compliance.Robotics - Precision structural and drivetrain parts where ±0.005 mm matters.Aerospace - Lightweight, high-strength machined parts with full material certification.Global CustomersA Truly One-Stop, Worldwide SupplierFrom prototype to production to shipping - one supplier owns the whole chain, serving OEMs and distributors across every major region.Global OEM / ODM partnerIn-house 6 processes, no outsourcing1,000+ projects delivered99.8% on-time rate7–15 days sample lead15–25 days mass productionFigure 18 - Global coverage: the Americas, Europe, Asia and beyondWhy Procurement Teams Choose GoldcattleThe Difference Buyers Actually FeelEvery concern below is answered by how we are structured - not by a slogan.In-House, No Outsourcing"Will my quality slip between vendors?"Tooling, machining, molding, finishing and QC all happen on-site. One standard, one accountability, zero handoff risk.±0.005 mm Precision"Can you hold my tolerance?"Five-axis CNC to ±0.005 mm, Ra0.4 μm, with CMM-verified results and full inspection reports.24-Hour Response"Will time zones slow us down?"English-speaking PMs online during your hours. Quotes and DFM feedback within 24 hours.100% Traceability"Can I pass my audit?"Material certificates and lot-level traceability on every order; PPAP Level 3 available.99.8% On-Time"Will my launch slip?"Tracked over years, backed by contract. Samples 7–15 days, mass 15–25 days.IP Protected by Default"Is my design safe?"NDA before any file exchange; your molds stay in our vault, never reused for others.Customer VoicesWhat Buyers Say About Working With UsReal feedback from procurement and engineering partners across our main markets. (Quotes below are placeholders - replace with verified customer testimonials and names.)★★★★★“Goldcattle held our ±0.01 mm tolerance on every batch and never missed a ship date in two years of repeat orders. Their DFM feedback saved us real money before tooling.”- MK, Procurement Manager, Automotive Tier-2 · Germany★★★★★“We switched to Goldcattle because they do machining, molding and finishing in one building. One point of contact, one quality standard - no more finger-pointing between vendors.”- JL, Mechanical Engineer, Industrial Equipment · USA★★★★★“The 24-hour quote turnaround and English-speaking project manager made working across time zones painless. First-article reports were thorough and audit-ready.”- RT, Supply Chain Lead, Electronics · CanadaFrequently Asked QuestionsThe questions procurement teams ask most when choosing a manufacturing partner.Who is Xiamen Goldcattle?Xiamen Goldcattle Plastic & Metal Products Co., Ltd. is a national high-tech enterprise and precision custom-parts manufacturer established in 1998 in Xiamen, China. We provide one-stop OEM/ODM manufacturing - CNC machining, injection molding, mold making, 3D printing, die casting and sheet metal - with all core processes performed in-house.What industries do you serve?We serve automotive, medical & healthcare, electronics, industrial equipment, marine, home appliance, robotics and aerospace - with material and documentation capabilities matched to each sector's regulatory needs.What makes Goldcattle different?We never outsource core production. Tooling, machining, molding, finishing and inspection all happen in our Xiamen facility, giving you one point of accountability, consistent quality and full material traceability - plus 100+ in-house machines.Can you manufacture from drawings?Yes. Send STEP, IGES, STL, X_T, SLDPRT or a PDF with GD&T. We review every drawing with free DFM feedback before tooling, then take it from prototype to mass production.Where is your factory located?Our factory is located in Xiamen, Fujian, China - a key manufacturing hub with a mature and well-established supply chain. The facility covers over 1,000 square metres and is equipped with more than 100 imported machining units.Do you support PPAP?Yes. We provide PPAP Level 3 documentation for automotive and medical customers, including FAI reports, process flow, control plans and material certifications.Can you sign an NDA?Absolutely. We execute NDAs before receiving any confidential files. Your designs, molds and process data are stored securely and never shared with third parties.Do you export worldwide?Yes. We have completed project deliveries for customers in 20+ countries. Our products and services reach 100+ countries worldwide, shipped via DHL, FedEx, UPS, air and sea freight with flexible Incoterms (EXW/FOB/CIF/DDP).What certifications do you have?We are ISO9001 certified and SGS / ROHS / Rmbond audited. Materials are RoHS compliant and REACH-ready.Ready to Turn Your Drawing Into a Finished Part?Send your 3D model. Get free DFM feedback and a transparent quote in 24 hours - from 50 prototypes to 1,000,000+ production units, same team, same quality.NDA Available · 24-Hour Response · ISO9001 / SGS / ROHS / Rmbond Certified · Est. 1998

Xiamen Goldcattle Plastic & Metal Products Co., Ltd.

Xiamen Goldcattle Plastic & Metal Products Co., Ltd.

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Xiamen Precision Parts Manufacturer | Goldcattle Est. 1998 News Provided By Globalso October 19, 2026, 08:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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