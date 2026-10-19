Xiamen Precision Parts Manufacturer Goldcattle Est. 1998
A national high-tech enterprise based in Xiamen, China. Since 1998, 100+ in-house machines, 1,000+ delivered projects across 20+ countries - no outsourcing, full traceability.
Company Snapshot
Goldcattle at a Glance
A complete, at-a-glance company profile of Xiamen Goldcattle - a national high-tech enterprise and your one-stop precision custom manufacturing partner.
Xiamen Goldcattle Plastic & Metal Products Co., Ltd. is a national high-tech enterprise that has specialized in custom metal and plastic parts manufacturing since 1998. We operate as a true one-stop OEM/ODM partner: drawing review, DFM, tooling, machining, molding, finishing and inspection -
Brand Story
Why We Exist - and Why We Never Outsource
Goldcattle was founded in 1998 to solve a problem that still plagues OEM buyers today: fragmented suppliers, inconsistent quality, and lost accountability when production is handed off to subcontractors.
The problem we set out to solve
Procurement teams were forced to coordinate tooling shops, machine houses, molders and finishers separately - each adding margin, each a point of failure. Tolerances slipped between handoffs. Traceability disappeared. Delivery dates became promises nobody owned.
Our answer: own the entire chain. From the first DFM conversation to the shipped, inspected part, every step happens inside our Xiamen facility. That is why Goldcattle has never outsourced core production - and why a single point of accountability protects your program.
What we've learned
Precision is not a machine spec; it is a discipline. It lives in the DFM review, the mold flow analysis, the in-process CMM check, and the lot-level material traceability. We have refined that discipline across 1,000+ projects for clients in more than 20 countries - and we keep every mold we build in our vault, yours to reuse.
Why we stay narrow on purpose
We do not try to be everything to everyone. We are a custom-parts manufacturer for buyers who care about tolerance, traceability and on-time delivery. That focus is exactly what makes us a dependable extension of your own engineering team.
Mission & Vision
What Drives Every Part We Make
Our Mission
To turn our customers' drawings into high-quality, mass-producible parts - rapidly and reliably - through in-house mastery of every process, transparent communication, and engineering partnership rather than transactional supply.
Our Vision
To be the precision custom-manufacturing partner that global OEMs trust by default - the name procurement engineers and buyers recommend first when the question is "who can make this, accurately, on time?"
Manufacturing Ecosystem
Six Processes, One Roof, Zero Outsourcing
Every capability below is performed in-house. That integration is what lets us guarantee tolerance, traceability and on-time delivery across your full program.
Figure 1 - 5-axis CNC machining
CNC Machining - 3/4/5-axis milling & turning. Up to ±0.005 mm, Ra0.4 μm. Aluminum, stainless, titanium, PEEK, brass.
Explore CNC →
Figure 2 - Injection molding presses
Injection Molding - 50–650T presses, multi-cavity molds, life up to 1,000,000 shots. ABS, PC, PP, PEEK, Nylon.
Explore Molding →
Figure 3 - High-speed CNC mold machining
Mold Making - DFM, mold-flow analysis, high-speed CNC & wire EDM. Standard molds in 15–25 days.
Explore Tooling →
Figure 4 - Industrial 3D printing
3D Printing - FDM / SLA / SLS for rapid prototypes and validation. PLA, ABS, PETG, resin, nylon.
Explore 3DP →
Figure 5 - Die casting cell
Die Casting - Aluminum, zinc, magnesium alloys. Parts up to 500 mm for automotive & electronics.
Explore Casting →
Figure 6 - Sheet metal bending / stamping
Sheet Metal - 0.1–5 mm CRS, stainless, aluminum. Stamping, bending, welding for electronics & auto.
Explore Stamping →
Factory Tour
Inside the Xiamen Facility
Each workshop is independently equipped and staffed, so capacity, quality and lead time stay under our direct control.
CNC Workshop - Machining & 5-axis
Figure 7 - CNC workshop floor
100+ machines total in-house
±0.005 mm tolerance
3/4/5-axis capability
Ra0.4 μm surface finish
High-speed machining centers and turning lathes for prototype and production volumes, supported by in-house CMM inspection.
Injection Workshop - 50–650T presses
Figure 8 - Injection molding workshop
50–650T clamp force
1M+ shots mold life
Multi-cavity tooling
±0.05 mm molded tolerance
In-house tooling, molding, insert/overmolding and finishing - one line from resin to packaged part.
Mold Making - Tooling & EDM
Figure 9 - Mold making / tooling workshop
15–25 days standard mold
DFM + mold-flow analysis
HSM + WEDM equipment
Your molds kept in our vault
Design, material selection, machining and debugging - all under one roof, with mold-flow simulation before steel is cut.
3D Printing - Rapid prototyping
Figure 10 - 3D printing / prototyping area
FDM / SLA / SLS technologies
7–15 days sample lead
Complex geometry capability
Low-cost validation
Fast design validation and bridge tooling that feeds directly into CNC and molding production.
Die Casting - Al / Zn / Mg
Figure 11 - Die casting workshop
≤500 mm part size
Al/Zn/Mg alloys
Batch production
Automotive / electronics applications
High-pressure die casting with in-house post-machining and finishing for structural components.
Sheet Metal - Stamping & bending
Figure 12 - Sheet metal / stamping line
0.1–5 mm thickness
CRS / SS / Alu materials
Stamping + bending process
Welding assembly
Precision stamping, bending and welding for enclosures, brackets and hardware across industries.
Quality Management
Quality Is Built In, Not Inspected In
Quality at Goldcattle is a documented system across tooling, process setup, production and post-process inspection - not a final gate.
Figure 13 - The 9-step order workflow from RFQ to delivery
Figure 14 - ISO 9001:2015 quality management system certificate (GB/T19001-2016)
Figure 15 - SGS test report cover
Figure 16 - Certificate of Compliance - CE / RoHS
Figure 17 - Bmbond test report cover
Incoming Inspection - raw material verified against CoC before it enters production.
IPQC (In-Process) - scientific molding windows, in-cavity pressure sensors on critical tools.
CMM Inspection - first-article and ongoing SPC sampling on dimensional criticals.
FAI (First Article) - ballooned drawing report signed off before mass release.
PPAP Level 3 - available for automotive and medical customers.
Material Traceability - 100% lot traceability: batch, machine, shift and cavity logged.
Packing Inspection - final AQL check before shipment, with desiccant packaging.
Certifications: ISO 9001 (QMS) · SGS audited · ROHS compliant · REACH-ready materials.
Industries We Serve
Precision Parts Across Regulated & High-Reliability Sectors
Experience and certifications specific to the demands of each industry - from biocompatible medical housings to IATF-aware automotive brackets.
Automotive - Brackets, connectors, sensor housings. PPAP documentation, PA66-GF and PBT-FR materials.
Medical & Healthcare - Device housings, labware, disposables. ISO13485-aligned processes, clean-room capable.
Electronics - Enclosures, bezels, structural frames. 2K overmold, RoHS compliant, REACH ready.
Industrial Equipment - Gears, pumps, valves, guards. POM, PEEK, glass-filled nylons for wear resistance.
Marine - Corrosion-resistant components for harsh environments; stainless and coated alloys.
Home Appliance - Knobs, handles, grilles, interior parts. Heat-resistant grades, UL94 compliance.
Robotics - Precision structural and drivetrain parts where ±0.005 mm matters.
Aerospace - Lightweight, high-strength machined parts with full material certification.
Global Customers
A Truly One-Stop, Worldwide Supplier
From prototype to production to shipping - one supplier owns the whole chain, serving OEMs and distributors across every major region.
Global OEM / ODM partner
In-house 6 processes, no outsourcing
1,000+ projects delivered
99.8% on-time rate
7–15 days sample lead
15–25 days mass production
Figure 18 - Global coverage: the Americas, Europe, Asia and beyond
Why Procurement Teams Choose Goldcattle
The Difference Buyers Actually Feel
Every concern below is answered by how we are structured - not by a slogan.
In-House, No Outsourcing
"Will my quality slip between vendors?"
Tooling, machining, molding, finishing and QC all happen on-site. One standard, one accountability, zero handoff risk.
±0.005 mm Precision
"Can you hold my tolerance?"
Five-axis CNC to ±0.005 mm, Ra0.4 μm, with CMM-verified results and full inspection reports.
24-Hour Response
"Will time zones slow us down?"
English-speaking PMs online during your hours. Quotes and DFM feedback within 24 hours.
100% Traceability
"Can I pass my audit?"
Material certificates and lot-level traceability on every order; PPAP Level 3 available.
99.8% On-Time
"Will my launch slip?"
Tracked over years, backed by contract. Samples 7–15 days, mass 15–25 days.
IP Protected by Default
"Is my design safe?"
NDA before any file exchange; your molds stay in our vault, never reused for others.
Customer Voices
What Buyers Say About Working With Us
Real feedback from procurement and engineering partners across our main markets. (Quotes below are placeholders - replace with verified customer testimonials and names.)
★★★★★
“Goldcattle held our ±0.01 mm tolerance on every batch and never missed a ship date in two years of repeat orders. Their DFM feedback saved us real money before tooling.”
- MK, Procurement Manager, Automotive Tier-2 · Germany
★★★★★
“We switched to Goldcattle because they do machining, molding and finishing in one building. One point of contact, one quality standard - no more finger-pointing between vendors.”
- JL, Mechanical Engineer, Industrial Equipment · USA
★★★★★
“The 24-hour quote turnaround and English-speaking project manager made working across time zones painless. First-article reports were thorough and audit-ready.”
- RT, Supply Chain Lead, Electronics · Canada
Frequently Asked Questions
The questions procurement teams ask most when choosing a manufacturing partner.
Who is Xiamen Goldcattle?
Xiamen Goldcattle Plastic & Metal Products Co., Ltd. is a national high-tech enterprise and precision custom-parts manufacturer established in 1998 in Xiamen, China. We provide one-stop OEM/ODM manufacturing - CNC machining, injection molding, mold making, 3D printing, die casting and sheet metal - with all core processes performed in-house.
What industries do you serve?
We serve automotive, medical & healthcare, electronics, industrial equipment, marine, home appliance, robotics and aerospace - with material and documentation capabilities matched to each sector's regulatory needs.
What makes Goldcattle different?
We never outsource core production. Tooling, machining, molding, finishing and inspection all happen in our Xiamen facility, giving you one point of accountability, consistent quality and full material traceability - plus 100+ in-house machines.
Can you manufacture from drawings?
Yes. Send STEP, IGES, STL, X_T, SLDPRT or a PDF with GD&T. We review every drawing with free DFM feedback before tooling, then take it from prototype to mass production.
Where is your factory located?
Our factory is located in Xiamen, Fujian, China - a key manufacturing hub with a mature and well-established supply chain. The facility covers over 1,000 square metres and is equipped with more than 100 imported machining units.
Do you support PPAP?
Yes. We provide PPAP Level 3 documentation for automotive and medical customers, including FAI reports, process flow, control plans and material certifications.
Can you sign an NDA?
Absolutely. We execute NDAs before receiving any confidential files. Your designs, molds and process data are stored securely and never shared with third parties.
Do you export worldwide?
Yes. We have completed project deliveries for customers in 20+ countries. Our products and services reach 100+ countries worldwide, shipped via DHL, FedEx, UPS, air and sea freight with flexible Incoterms (EXW/FOB/CIF/DDP).
What certifications do you have?
We are ISO9001 certified and SGS / ROHS / Rmbond audited. Materials are RoHS compliant and REACH-ready.
Ready to Turn Your Drawing Into a Finished Part?
Send your 3D model. Get free DFM feedback and a transparent quote in 24 hours - from 50 prototypes to 1,000,000+ production units, same team, same quality.
NDA Available · 24-Hour Response · ISO9001 / SGS / ROHS / Rmbond Certified · Est. 1998
Xiamen Goldcattle Plastic & Metal Products Co., Ltd.
Xiamen Goldcattle Plastic & Metal Products Co., Ltd.
+86 181 5009 7490
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:Xiamen Precision Parts Manufacturer | Goldcattle Est. 1998 News Provided By Globalso October 19, 2026, 08:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Science, Technology
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment