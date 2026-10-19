Xiamen CNC Machining Services Goldcattle Precision CNC Parts

XIAMEN, FUJIAN, CHINA, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From single prototypes to 100,000+ production runs - Xiamen Goldcattle delivers ±0.005 mm precision, free DFM analysis, and 24-hour quotation. Your engineering challenges, solved.ISO 9001:2015 - Certified quality management systemZeiss Prismo CMM - ±0.0005 mm measurement accuracyDMG MORI Fleet - DMU 50 · NLX 2500 · LASERTECFree DFM Analysis - Design review on every orderWhy Goldcattle26 Years of CNC Machining ExcellenceFrom single prototypes to 100,000-piece production - we bring tier-one manufacturing infrastructure, rigorous quality systems, and deep engineering expertise to every project.±0.005 mm Precision - Tight tolerance machining across all processes. Zeiss Prismo CMM with ±0.0005 mm accuracy verifies every critical dimension. Full dimensional reports shipped with every order.DMG MORI + 100+ Machines - Fleet includes DMG MORI DMU 50 (5-axis), NLX 2500, LASERTEC hybrid. 100+ CNC units covering milling, turning, Swiss-type, EDM, and grinding - all under one roof.Free DFM on Every Order - Every CAD file receives a free Design-for-Manufacturing review before production. We identify potential issues - wall thickness, undercuts, thread geometry - and propose cost-saving optimizations.ISO 9001 + Material Traceability - ISO 9001:2015 certified. EN 10204 3.1 material certificates for every batch. FAI per AS9102 standards available. SGS, RoHS, and REACH compliance across our supply chain.3–15 Day Lead Times - Prototypes in 7–10 working days. Production runs in 10–20 days. Rush orders accommodated. In-house process control eliminates outsourcing delays - we control the schedule.One-Stop: Prototype → Production - No need to switch suppliers between development stages. We handle prototype tooling, process validation, and production ramp-up with consistent quality from part 1 to part 100,000.About GoldcattleNational High-Tech Enterprise Since 1998Xiamen Goldcattle Plastic & Metal Products Co., Ltd. is a National High-Tech Enterprise with 26+ years of expertise in custom CNC machining, injection molding, stamping, 3D printing, and mold making. We provide one-stop OEM/ODM services - from prototype development to mass production - for customers in over 50 countries worldwide.Our 100+ CNC equipment fleet - including DMG MORI DMU 50, NLX 2500, and LASERTEC hybrid systems - is supported by Zeiss Prismo CMM inspection, ISO 9001:2015 quality management, and in-house DFM analysis on every order. We have successfully delivered 1,000+ projects with 99.8% on-time delivery.26+ Years ExperienceISO 9001:2015100+ MachinesNational High-Tech50+ Countries99.8% On-TimeEN 10204 3.1SGS / RoHS / REACHCase StudiesProjects That Speak for ThemselvesReal results from real projects. Every part delivered with a full dimensional report and material certificate.Aerospace - Turbine ComponentInconel 718 Impeller, 5-Axis SimultaneousMachined a 248 mm diameter Inconel 718 impeller with 17 curved blades on DMG MORI DMU 50. Single-setup 5-axis simultaneous eliminated cumulative re-fixturing error. Full FAI per AS9102 delivered with the batch.±0.005 mm ProfileRa 0.8 μm100% FAI Pass8-Day TurnMedical - Surgical InstrumentSS 316L Orthopedic Drill Guide, Thin-WallProduced 5,000 units of a 0.4 mm wall-thickness surgical drill guide. Custom soft-jaw fixturing eliminated chatter. Electropolished to Ra 0.2 μm. Biocompatibility documentation with full material traceability per EN 10204 3.1.0.4 mm WallRa 0.2 μm5,000 Pcs10-Day TurnIndustrial - High-Volume ProductionAl 6061-T6 Housings, 20,000-Piece OrderMass-produced 20,000 aluminum electronic enclosures with ±0.02 mm bore concentricity. Hard-anodized Type III finish. SPC-controlled process with CMM spot checks every 50 parts. Zero rejects in final inspection across the entire batch.20,000 Pcs±0.02 mm0 Rejects14-Day TurnWhat We SolveEngineering Challenges, DeliveredEvery project comes with unique manufacturing hurdles. Here is how Goldcattle turns your toughest requirements into inspectable, production-ready parts.Challenge: Complex 5-Axis Geometries with Undercuts & Compound AnglesSingle-setup 5-axis simultaneous machining on DMG MORI DMU 50 - eliminates cumulative re-fixturing errors; CAM-optimized tool paths with collision detection for undercut regions; in-process CMM probing verifies critical features before unclamping.Result: ±0.005 mmSetup: SingleIndustries: Aerospace · MedicalChallenge: Thin-Wall Components: Vibration, Deformation & Surface IntegrityHigh-speed micro-milling (14k+ RPM) with optimized step-over to minimize cutting forces; custom soft-jaw fixturing and vacuum workholding to dampen vibration on walls as thin as 0.3 mm; sequential roughing + stress-relief + finishing cycles to control warpage.Wall Thickness: 0.3 mmFinish: Ra 0.8Industries: Electronics · MedicalChallenge: Hard-to-Machine Alloys: Inconel 718, Ti-6Al-4V & Hardened Tool SteelsPurpose-selected carbide & coated tooling with high-pressure through-coolant (70 bar); trochoidal milling strategies for constant tool engagement and reduced thermal load; in-house heat treatment coordination for pre-hardened and post-machining stress relief.Materials: Inconel · Ti · 65 HRCTool Life: 2× Industry AvgIndustries: Aerospace · Oil & GasCapabilitiesCNC Machining ServicesSelect a process to view detailed capabilities, tolerances, and compatible materials.CNC Milling - 3 / 4 / 5-AxisHigh-speed vertical machining centers for prismatic parts, pockets, contours, and complex 3D surfaces. From rapid prototyping to full production.CNC Turning - Ø2–320 mmPrecision lathes with live tooling for cylindrical parts, shafts, bushings, and threaded components. Single-setup turning + milling.Figure 1 - CNC turning with live toolingExplore CNC Turning →5-Axis Simultaneous - DMG MORI DMU 50Full 5-axis simultaneous machining for impellers, turbine blades, orthopedic implants, and complex aerospace structures - all in one setup.Figure 2 - 5-axis simultaneous machiningExplore 5-Axis Machining →Swiss-Type Turning - Ø0.5–20 mmSliding-headstock lathes for micro-precision parts: bone screws, dental abutments, electronic connectors, and miniature shafts with length-to-diameter ratios up to 20:1.Figure 3 - Swiss-type sliding-headstock latheExplore Swiss-Type Turning →Wire & Sinker EDMElectrical discharge machining for hardened steels, carbide, and intricate die/mold cavities that conventional cutting tools cannot reach.Figure 4 - Wire EDM cuttingExplore EDM Services →CNC Grinding & HoningSurface, cylindrical, and centerless grinding for ultra-precise flatness, roundness, and surface finish requirements.Figure 5 - Surface grindingExplore CNC Grinding →Materials35+ Engineering MaterialsEvery batch is EN 10204 3.1 traceable. Select a material to see detailed properties, available finishes, and application recommendations.Figure 6 - Raw material stock - aluminum coils and stainless tubingMetalAluminum 6061-T6 AMS 4027Excellent strength-to-weight ratio and natural corrosion resistance. The most widely used aluminum alloy for CNC machining - ideal for aerospace brackets, automotive components, and consumer electronics housings.Figure 7 - Aluminum 6061-T6 AMS 4027Aluminum 7075-T6 AMS 4045Superior strength comparable to mild steel with 1/3 the weight. Preferred for aircraft structural components, defense applications, and high-performance motorsport parts where weight reduction is critical.Figure 8 - Aluminum 7075-T6 AMS 4045Stainless Steel 304 AMS 5639The most versatile stainless steel. Excellent corrosion resistance and formability for food processing equipment, chemical tanks, architectural hardware, and general-purpose machine components.Figure 9 - Stainless Steel 304 AMS 5639Stainless Steel 316L AMS 5653Molybdenum-enhanced for superior chloride and pitting resistance. The gold standard for surgical implants, marine hardware, pharmaceutical processing, and chemical plant equipment.Figure 10 - Stainless Steel 316L AMS 5653Titanium Ti-6Al-4V AMS 4928The workhorse titanium alloy - biocompatible, high strength-to-weight, and exceptional fatigue resistance. Essential for aerospace structures, orthopedic implants, and high-performance racing components.Figure 12 - Inconel 718 AMS 5662Brass C360 ASTM B16Free-machining brass with 100% machinability rating. The benchmark material for precision fittings, valves, pneumatic connectors, plumbing components, and decorative hardware.Figure 13 - Brass C360 ASTM B16Carbon Steel 1045 ASTM A108Medium-carbon steel with good strength, wear resistance, and machinability. Cost-effective choice for shafts, gears, axles, pins, and structural machine components requiring moderate durability.Figure 14 - Carbon Steel 1045 ASTM A108Engineering PlasticPEEK Victrex 450GHigh-performance thermoplastic with exceptional chemical resistance and 260°C service temperature. Replaces metal in medical implants, aerospace interiors, semiconductor tooling, and oil & gas seals.Figure 16 - POM / Delrin DuPont 150ABS General PurposeCost-effective, impact-resistant thermoplastic. Excellent paintability and surface finish for prototypes, enclosures, consumer product housings, and automotive interior trim.Figure 17 - ABS General PurposeNylon PA6/66 (PA6 / PA66)Tough, abrasion-resistant polyamide with excellent fatigue resistance. Used for bearings, bushings, wear pads, cable ties, and structural components in dry-running applications.Figure 18 - Nylon PA6/66 (PA6 / PA66)Ultem / PEI Sabic 1000High-strength polyetherimide with UL94 V-0 flame rating and 170°C service temperature. Used in aerospace interiors, electrical connectors, and medical device housings.Figure 20 - PTFE / Teflon (Virgin / Filled)Technical CeramicAlumina 96% Al2O3High-purity aluminum oxide with exceptional hardness, dielectric strength, and thermal stability to 1,650°C. Used for electrical insulators, substrates, semiconductor components, and wear-resistant liners.Figure 21 - Alumina 96% Al2O3Zirconia ZrO2 (Y-TZP)Transformation-toughened ceramic with the highest fracture toughness among ceramics. Ideal for dental implants, cutting tools, fuel cell components, and high-wear bearings.Figure 22 - Zirconia ZrO2 (Y-TZP)Macor Machinable Glass-CeramicThe only machinable ceramic - can be shaped with standard metalworking tools. Used for vacuum feedthroughs, wafer handling, nuclear instrumentation, and R&D prototyping where fired ceramics are impractical.Figure 23 - Macor Machinable Glass-CeramicCIM Components - Ceramic Injection MoldingHigh-volume ceramic injection molding for complex near-net-shape parts in Al2O3, ZrO2, and Si3N4. Ideal for sensors, microfluidics, medical devices, and electronics packaging.Surface Finishing20+ In-House Finishing OptionsFrom functional corrosion protection to cosmetic perfection - all finishes applied under one roof for faster turnaround and consistent quality.Figure 24 - Anodized / plated / powder-coated parts in assorted finishesAnodizing (Type II / III)Hard, corrosion-resistant oxide layer. Color options: clear, black, gold, red, blue. Ideal for aluminum aerospace and consumer parts.Tags: Aluminum · Corrosion · AestheticFigure 25 - Anodizing (Type II / III)Powder CoatingDurable, even-thickness polymer coating. Excellent UV and impact resistance. RAL color matching available.Tags: Metals · Outdoor · RAL ColorsFigure 26 - Powder CoatingElectroplatingNickel, chrome, zinc, gold plating for wear resistance, conductivity, or decorative finish. RoHS compliant.Tags: Metals · Conductive · DecorativeFigure 27 - ElectroplatingPassivationChemical treatment for stainless steel - removes free iron, forms protective chromium oxide layer. FDA compliant.Tags: Stainless Steel · Medical · Food GradeFigure 28 - PassivationBead BlastingUniform matte/satin finish. Hides tool marks, provides consistent aesthetic. Glass bead or aluminum oxide media.Tags: Metals · Plastics · MatteFigure 29 - Bead BlastingPolishingMechanical polishing to mirror finish (Ra <0.05 μm). Suitable for optical, medical, and decorative applications.Tags: Metals · Mirror · OpticalFigure 30 - PolishingElectropolishingElectrochemical micro-smoothing for stainless steel. Brightens, passivates, and deburrs in one process.Tags: Stainless · Deburr · PharmaFigure 31 - ElectropolishingBrushing - Unidirectional satin grain. Hides fingerprints, provides premium tactile finish for consumer-facing surfaces. (Metals · Satin · Consumer)Tolerances & QualityPrecision You Can MeasureEvery part we ship includes a dimensional inspection report. Our quality system is built on ISO 9001:2015, AS9102 FAI standards, and Zeiss CMM verification.ParameterStandardPrecisionLinear ToleranceISO 2768-m±0.005 mmGrinding Tolerance-±0.001 mmEDM Tolerance-±0.003 mmFlatness-±0.002 mmMin Wall Thickness-0.3 mmMin Feature Size-0.5 mmMax Part (Milling)-800×600×500 mmMax Part (Turning)-Ø320×500 mmSurface Finish-Ra 0.05–3.2Lead Time-7–20 Business DaysZeiss Prismo CMM - ±0.0005 mm accuracyFAI per AS9102 - Full dimensional reportsISO 9001:2015 - Certified QMSEN 10204 3.1 - Material traceabilityIndustriesTrusted Across Critical SectorsFrom flight-critical aerospace components to life-saving medical devices - Goldcattle parts perform where failure is not an option.Aerospace - AS9102 FAI · Full traceability · NADCAP-aligned processesAutomotive - IATF 16949-aligned · PPAP Level 3 availableMedical - ISO 13485-ready · Biocompatible · Cleanroom assemblyElectronics - High-volume · Miniature features · EMI shieldingSemiconductor - Ultra-clean · Wafer handling · Vacuum compatibleIndustrial Equipment - Heavy-duty · Hydraulics · High-wear environmentsHow We WorkFrom CAD to Your Door in 5 StepsA transparent, milestone-tracked workflow designed to eliminate surprises and deliver parts that meet every specification.Step 1 - Upload & Review: Send your CAD (STEP/IGES/X_T). We respond within 24 hours with DFM feedback.Step 2 - DFM & Quote: Free design-for-manufacturing analysis. Transparent, itemized quotation - no hidden costs.Step 3 - Production: CAM programming, material preparation, machining, in-process inspection. Real-time status updates.Step 4 - QC & Finishing: CMM dimensional report, surface treatment, final visual inspection. FAI documentation included.Step 5 - Shipping: Secure packaging. DHL / FedEx / sea freight. Delivered to 50+ countries. Door-to-door tracking.FAQThe questions buyers ask most about CNC machining services.What CNC processes do you offer?We provide 3/4/5-axis CNC milling, CNC turning, Swiss-type turning, mill-turn multi-tasking, wire & sinker EDM, drilling, boring, reaming, and CNC grinding & honing. All supported by in-house DFM analysis.What tolerances can you consistently achieve?We hold ±0.005 mm on precision milling and turning features. EDM reaches ±0.003 mm, and grinding achieves ±0.001 mm with surface finishes down to Ra 0.05. Every shipment includes a CMM dimensional report.Do you handle prototyping as well as mass production?Yes - no MOQ. We produce from 1-piece prototypes (7–10 working days) to 100,000+ production runs. The same DFM rigor and quality control apply at every quantity. Prototype tooling and fixturing strategies are designed with production scalability in mind.What certifications does Goldcattle hold?ISO 9001:2015 certified. We are also recognized as a National High-Tech Enterprise. Our quality system aligns with AS9102 (FAI), IATF 16949, and ISO 13485 requirements. Material certificates per EN 10204 3.1 are standard.What is your typical lead time?Standard: 7–20 business days depending on complexity and quantity. Prototypes: 7–10 working days. Rush orders can be accommodated - contact us with your deadline.How do you ensure quality and prevent defects?Our quality protocol: (1) incoming material certificate verification, (2) first-article inspection (FAI) on every new setup, (3) in-process CMM spot checks, (4) 100% critical-dimension final inspection, (5) surface finish measurement. Full documentation ships with every order.What file formats do you accept for quotation?STEP (.stp/.step), IGES (.igs), Parasolid (.x_t), SolidWorks (.sldprt), and 2D PDF drawings. For fastest DFM turnaround, provide both the 3D model and a dimensioned 2D drawing.Ready to Start Your Project?Upload your CAD files for a free DFM analysis, material recommendation, and transparent quotation - typically within 24 hours.NDA Available · 24-Hour Response · ISO9001 / SGS / ROHS / Rmbond Certified · Est. 1998Related Manufacturing Services3D Printing Services - SLA, SLS, FDM & MJF. Rapid prototypes in 24 hours. Validate before CNC production.Injection Molding - Custom mold manufacturing. Class 101–105. From prototype tooling to 1M+ shot production molds.Vacuum Casting - 10–100 polyurethane parts. Bridge production and market testing at a fraction of injection mold cost.Sheet Metal Fabrication - Laser cutting, bending, welding. Enclosures, brackets, panels. Prototype to production.Source:

Xiamen Goldcattle Plastic & Metal Products Co., Ltd.

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