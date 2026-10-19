Airconditioning Superstore Adds Multi-Split Aircon Systems For Johannesburg Townhouses And Flats Short On Wall Space

Apartment lounge and bedroom in Johannesburg, each cooled by its own white wall-mounted aircon indoor unit running from a single multi-split system

The Johannesburg North aircon supplier now supplies and fits inverter multi-split systems, running two to four indoor units from one outdoor unit.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Airconditioning Superstore, the Johannesburg North supplier and installer of air-conditioners and heat pumps, has added multi-split inverter aircon systems for two to four rooms to its product range.

The request behind it comes up often in Gauteng's estates and sectional title complexes. An owner wants the main bedroom, a second bedroom and the lounge cooled, but the body corporate allows one outdoor unit per home, or only in one spot behind the garage. In a flat with one narrow balcony there is no room for three condensers in a row.

A multi-split answers that with one inverter outdoor unit on the wall and a separate indoor unit in each room. Every indoor unit has its own remote and set temperature, so a bedroom can run at 22 °C while the study stays off. The combinations the company quotes most are two 9000 BTU heads on an outdoor unit of about 14000 BTU for two bedrooms, three heads on about 24000 BTU for two bedrooms and a living area, and up to four rooms on outdoor units of 28000 to 36000 BTU.

The company says most enquirers already know what they want in each room; what stops them is the outside wall and the body corporate. One box on the wall and one neat trunking run is usually an easy approval. It still tells buyers when a multi-split is the wrong choice, because if that one outdoor unit fails, every room on it goes warm until it is fixed.

A multi-split is not always the right choice. A server cupboard or any room that cannot go without cooling should keep its own split system. Pipe runs are typically limited to about 20 to 25 m for any one indoor unit and 50 to 70 m in total, depending on the model, so rooms at opposite ends of a long single-storey house can work out better on two separate systems. For a single large open-plan room, one bigger inverter unit or a ceiling cassette usually costs less than several heads.

On site, each indoor unit gets its own insulated copper lines, communication cable and condensate drain back to the outdoor unit, with a condensate pump where the drain cannot fall naturally. The outdoor unit needs its own circuit and isolator. The inverter compressor starts softly, which is easier on a home backup inverter during power cuts than an older fixed-speed unit, although the backup still has to be sized for the rooms that will run.

A two-room system is usually installed in a day once the site is ready, and three or four rooms take one to two days depending on pipe routes and access. Systems are priced on request. Buyers are asked to send each room's rough size, where an outdoor unit is allowed, photos of the walls and the location of the distribution board, after which the team quotes or books a site visit.

About Airconditioning Superstore

Airconditioning Superstore has supplied and fitted air-conditioning in Johannesburg since 2004, and today covers split, inverter and solar aircons, hot water heat pumps and atmospheric water generators for homes and businesses across Johannesburg North, Sandton, Randburg, Midrand, the East Rand and the West Rand. It works within the same South African trade network as equipment supplier href="" rel="external nofollow" c. Airconditioning Superstore is operated by Astros Marketing (Pty) Ltd, 2 Makro Place, Sunnyrock 1401.

Poppy

Airconditioning Superstore

+27 60 600 6000

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Airconditioning Superstore adds multi-split aircon systems for Johannesburg townhouses and flats short on wall space News Provided By October 19, 2026, 08:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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