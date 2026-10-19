Spatial Disorientation Training: APS Introduces Integrated Program At NBAA-BACE

APS announces an integrated spatial disorientation training program combining academics, immersive virtual reality, and controlled in-aircraft demonstrations.

- Paul 'BJ' RansburyLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aviation Performance Solutions (APS) today announced an integrated Spatial Disorientation Awareness and Training program designed to help pilots experience selected sensory conflicts, recognize when perception has become unreliable, reject misleading cues, and respond using dependable flight information.The program combines focused instructor-led academics, repeatable VR scenarios, controlled in-aircraft physiological demonstrations, and structured debriefing. Each event follows a common APS progression: Experience. Recognize. Reject. Recover.“Spatial disorientation remains dangerous because false sensory information can feel entirely convincing,” said Paul“BJ” Ransbury, chief executive officer of APS.“We developed this program to help pilots recognize that conflict and practice transferring trust to the flight information and disciplined responses that protect aircraft control.”Current VR experiences include black-hole night approaches, narrow- and wide-runway geometry, and flight in cloud and heavy snow. The aircraft component includes controlled demonstrations of the leans and graveyard spiral, providing authentic motion and physiological cues that fixed-seat VR cannot faithfully reproduce.The architecture closely aligns with FAA Information for Operators 26003, which recommends theoretical and practical spatial disorientation training using complementary ground, simulator, and in-flight methods. APS intends to add the program to its existing FAA Part 141 pilot school certificate as an Appendix K Special Operations Course. APS is working with the FAA, and the proposed course remains subject to FAA review and approval.Norm“DQ” Dequier, APS vice president of flight operations and lead spatial disorientation training instructor, will meet with attendees at Booth 3319. Dequier is a former Royal Canadian Air Force A1 Category instructor who served three seasons with the Snowbirds demonstration team and has more than 30 years of professional flying experience.NBAA-BACE attendees can visit APS at Booth 3319, October 20–22 in Las Vegas, to receive a program overview, experience a guided VR demonstration, and discuss applications for professional pilots and flight departments.ABOUT AVIATION PERFORMANCE SOLUTIONS (APS)We Help Pilots Bring Everyone Home SafelyAviation Performance Solutions (APS) is the global leader in Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT), with specialized expertise in Jet UPRT for professional pilots. Focused on reducing Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I), the leading cause of aviation fatalities, APS delivers a comprehensive training approach that blends academics, on-aircraft instruction, advanced simulation, and virtual reality. APS's UPRT methodology has been validated through independently verified research showing significant improvements in pilots' upset recognition, recovery performance, and resilience to startle and surprise in real-world training environments.Trusted by airlines, business aviation operators, military organizations, and corporate flight departments worldwide, APS helps pilots build the skills and confidence needed to prevent and recover from in-flight upsets. APS's brand promise reflects the high standard behind every training program: Every Pilot Trained – In Control – All The Time. More at: apstraining

Carey Bryson

APS (Aviation Performance Solutions)

+1 480-279-1881

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Spatial Disorientation Training: APS Introduces Integrated Program at NBAA-BACE News Provided By Aviation Performance Solutions (APS) October 19, 2026, 08:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry



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