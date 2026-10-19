CEOTRONICS Receives Order For Ground Crew Communication Systems Worth Approx. €2 Million
|
CEOTRONICS AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
CEOTRONICS receives order for ground crew communication systems worth approx. €2 million
19.10.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
CEOTRONICS AG has received an order from a European customer for the supply of CT-DECT systems, CT-MultiPTT 1C units, CT-ComLink® connection cables and CT-NoiseProtection helmets for use use in high-noise aircraft environments.
Few working environments are as noisy as those encountered during ground handling operations around aircraft. Reliable communication is essential for ensuring fast and safe workflows during pre-flight preparations, refuelling, loading, de-icing and pushback, as well as during specialised maintenance activities.
The binding order volume amounts to approximately €2 million. In the best-case scenario, all ground crew communication systems will be delivered and invoiced by the end of the 2026/27 financial year.
“We are very pleased about this order from a European customer, which contributes to strengthening the defence capabilities and occupational safety of deployed personnel,” stated Thomas H. Günther, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO. 19.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CEOTRONICS AG
|Adam-Opel-Straße 6
|63322 Rödermark
|Germany
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE0005407407
|WKN:
|540740
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900L89P6LHLQVKI48
|EQS News ID:
|2417658
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2417658 19.10.2026 CET/CEST
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment