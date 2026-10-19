Anupam Kher Relives A Fond Memory Of Trying His Hands At Parody With Amitabh Bachchan

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher revisited a fond memory with Amitabh Bachchan when he tried his hand at parody.

On Monday, Kher uploaded a throwback clip from one of their rehearsal sessions for their 'Jumma Chumma' show in London, where both of them were seen having a blast as they did a parody of the popular track 'Sochenge Tumhe Pyar' from the movie 'Deewana'.

Taking a trip down memory lane, the 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' actor wrote on his official Instagram handle,“Arre Anupam! Rhythm par aao... taal par aao, taal par gaao, taal kahan hai??!” Here is Mr. Amitabh Bachchan trying his best to bring some rhythm into my singing as I attempt a parody about bald men! This precious clip is from our rehearsals for the spectacular #JummaChumma show in London. Just look at the fun we are having! And what a joy to see Bachchan saab enjoying himself like this. (sic)."

In the nostalgic post, Kher called the 80s and 90s the 'Golden period of Hindi cinema', where there was a massive sense of togetherness.

"I entered films in 1984, so I cannot speak from personal experience about the years before that. But for me, the '80s and '90s will always be a golden period of Hindi cinema. There was such affection, togetherness and an ease with one another. We worked hard, but we also laughed so much. Hindi cinema felt like a family. Literally," he further penned.

The 'A Wednesday' actor also shared that one of the greatest things he has learned from Amitabh Bachchan was to retain a sense of fun.

"Watching this, I remember how much those moments shaped me. These were the days when I was becoming the person I am today. I am fortunate to belong to both eras. There is love among people today too, but those days hold a very special place in my heart. For a few moments, I was back in that rehearsal, trying to find my taal! Wah! Kya din the! @SrBachchan", Kher concluded, fondly remembering the good old days.