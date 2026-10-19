Press Release: Fastercapital And Ekhoo Focus On Data-Driven Influencer Discovery Via Raise Capital

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: FasterCapital has welcomed Ekhoo to Raise Capital program, supporting the influencer-discovery platform as it scales tools for brands, agencies, and marketers to find and evaluate... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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FasterCapital has welcomed Ekhoo to Raise Capital program, supporting the influencer-discovery platform as it scales tools for brands, agencies, and marketers to find and evaluate creators across major social channels. The program admission connects Ekhoo with execution-focused support intended to sharpen product-market fit and go-to-market priorities.

FasterCapital and Raise Capital will concentrate the first 30–60 days on execution milestones aimed at strengthening Ekhoo's discovery and analytics features and on connecting the team with relevant ecosystem stakeholders to accelerate early-stage progress.

Why It Matters?

Brands and marketers face a complex discovery challenge: millions of creator profiles spread across platforms, inconsistent metrics, and limited tools for cross-channel evaluation. This fragmentation makes sourcing appropriately targeted creators slow and expensive, and can obscure engagement quality and regional relevance increasing the risk of misallocated campaign spend.

What the Startup Delivers?

Ekhoo is an influencer discovery and analytics platform designed to make creator discovery more data-driven. The platform aggregates influencer data across Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitch, and offers searchable rankings and filters by country, platform, industry, and language. Ekhoo's tooling focuses on helping brands compare reach, engagement, and growth signals to identify creators suited to campaign needs.

Why Now?

Timing Demand for verifiable influencer insights is increasing as brands move larger portions of marketing budgets toward creator-driven channels. As platforms evolve and new formats emerge, buyers need clearer, auditable metrics to evaluate cross-channel performance and regional targeting areas Ekhoo is designed to address.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?

FasterCapital Support Scope – Hands-on execution guidance to prioritize product and go-to-market milestones – Fundraising-readiness coaching and refinement of investor-facing materials – Connections to mentors, partners, and potential ecosystem stakeholders – Support in sharpening positioning and customer messaging for target markets

First 30–60 Days

Program Plan During the opening program weeks, FasterCapital and Ekhoo will focus on defining near-term execution milestones, validating priority product features with prospective customers, and aligning metrics and messaging for buyer conversations. Workstreams will emphasize practical steps to improve discovery workflows and analytics clarity.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support Ekhoo through Raise Capital. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'

Next 90 Days

Near-Term Roadmap Ekhoo plans to use program support to validate core discovery filters with pilot customers, refine dashboard analytics for cross-channel comparison, and prepare investor materials and growth experiments aligned with early customer feedback.

About Ekhoo

Ekhoo is an influencer discovery and analytics platform that helps brands, agencies, and marketers discover, analyze, and connect with influencers across major social media channels. The platform tracks influencers across Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitch, with coverage spanning numerous countries, and offers rankings, analytics, and filtering tools to support data-driven influencer marketing decisions.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into execution through structured milestones, hands-on support, and guidance that improves fundraising readiness. With programs including Raise Capital, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, validate priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders.