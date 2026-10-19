Purecs Collaborates With Dell Technologies To Strengthen UAE's Cybersecurity Landscape

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Collaboration delivers Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) services through PureCS's Security Operations Centre (SOC) to enhance cybersecurity services in the UAE's public and private sectors Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, UAE – October 2026 – PureCS, a sovereign digital infrastructure and cybersecurity company within PureHealth, the Middle East's largest healthcare group, has signed an agreement with Dell Technologies to enhance cybersecurity services across the UAE. As part of the collaboration, Dell will leverage PureCS's Security Operations Centre (SOC) in Abu Dhabi to deliver advanced threat detection and response services to organisations across the public and private sectors.

The agreement brings together Dell's global cybersecurity capabilities and PureCS's sovereign digital infrastructure and regional expertise to address the growing complexity of cyber threats and strengthen the resilience of critical systems. Through PureCS's Abu Dhabi-based SOC, Dell will offer enhanced Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) services, enabling organisations to identify threats earlier, respond more effectively to security incidents and safeguard their digital operations. The collaboration also reinforces the importance of locally delivered cybersecurity capabilities in supporting the UAE's digital transformation and building long-term trust in its digital ecosystem.

Rashed Humaid AlNeyadi, Chief Operating Officer of PureCS, said:“As the UAE accelerates its digital transformation, the ability to protect critical systems, sensitive data and essential services is becoming increasingly important to national and economic resilience. Our collaboration with Dell Technologies brings together global cybersecurity expertise and sovereign capabilities to help organisations stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated threats, while maintaining the benefits of locally delivered security services. This partnership reflects our commitment to building the trusted digital infrastructure that enables businesses and government entities to innovate, grow and operate with confidence.”

Walid Yehia, Managing Director, UAE, Dell Technologies, said:“We chose to work closely with PureCS for its deep regional expertise, sovereign infrastructure, and proven ability to deliver at scale within the UAE. By combining Dell's global technology leadership with PureCS's local presence, we can give customers a greater level of protection and confidence as they navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape. This collaboration strengthens the UAE's cybersecurity ecosystem for the long term.”

The collaboration comes amid growing demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions across the Middle East, driven by accelerating digital transformation and an increasingly complex threat landscape. According to MarketsandMarkets, the regional cybersecurity market is projected to grow from USD 18.56 billion in 2026 to USD 29.39 billion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate of 9.6%.

As the UAE accelerates the adoption of AI and advanced digital technologies, the need for secure, resilient infrastructure is becoming increasingly critical. The collaboration supports the country's digital transformation ambitions by strengthening access to locally delivered cybersecurity capabilities, helping organisations safeguard critical operations, maintain digital trust and embrace emerging technologies with confidence.

About PureCS:

PureCS is a UAE-based sovereign digital infrastructure, AI, data and cybersecurity company and part of PureHealth Group. PureCS helps government and enterprise organisations modernise securely by bringing together cloud, data, AI, cybersecurity and secure infrastructure, with data hosted in the UAE. For more information, visit purecs.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus

PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

PureHealth's network comprises: