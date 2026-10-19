Kowatek Solar LTD ( ) observes that two neighbouring markets have moved distributed and grid-support solar from announcement to money, offering a practical template for the segment Nigeria's new Distributed Renewable Energy Fund is designed to finance.

On 2 October 2026 the African Development Bank said Qair's Gassi and Lamadji hybrid plants in Chad had reached financial close and first disbursement. The projects total 30 MWp of solar with 8 MWh of battery storage, under a 20-year power purchase agreement with Tchadelec. A €37.9 million package was structured by the Bank with Proparco, the Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa and the Green Climate Fund. The plants sit inside Desert to Power and Mission 300.

In Kenya, the Off-Grid Solar Access Project is the parallel story for places the grid will not reach soon. Contracts worth about $64 million have been signed as part of the $150 million World Bank-backed KOSAP programme, covering 113 mini-grids in arid and semi-arid counties and stand-alone solar for hundreds of clinics, schools and offices. The wider programme targets more than two million people in 14 counties, including stand-alone systems and about 146 solar mini-grids.

The common design is hybrid: solar, storage, and a clear customer, whether that customer is a utility, a clinic or a trading community. Nigeria's $300 million DRE Fund is built for the same design, at larger scale and with more emphasis on local developers. For Nigerian estates, hotels and clinics specifying a similar hybrid plant, Kowatek Solar publishes system types and a consultation path at Text> by APO Group on behalf of Kowatek Solar LTD.

Reference links:

Primary public sources used in this release (checked October 2026):

Chad Gassi and Lamadji - allAfrica / AfDB -

Kenya KOSAP contracts - Renewables Rising -

KOSAP scope - Kenya News Agency -

Nigeria DRE Fund - Punch -

NEP mini-grids - TechCabal -

Kowatek Solar - href=""> /> Company: href=""> |

Media contact:

Kowatek Solar LTD

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​About Kowatek Solar:

Kowatek Solar LTD ( ) designs and delivers premium solar, lithium storage and hybrid power systems for homes, estates, businesses, hotels, churches, schools and industrial sites. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Asaba, Delta State, with an international track in Canada, the company focuses on engineered systems that reduce diesel dependence and keep essential loads online. Learn more at and .