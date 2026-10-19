Bitcoin And Ether Spot Etfs See $549M Outflows As Oct ETH Outflows Approach $1B

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Spot Bitcoin and Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) ended another week with net outflows, according to SoSoValue data. Investors withdrew a combinedfrom the two largest crypto fund categories as demand continued to cool after earlier inflow streaks.

Bitcoin ETFs accounted for roughly $229 million in weekly net outflows, while Ether funds saw even larger withdrawals of about $320 million. The latest figures extended Bitcoin's current losing run to two consecutive weeks and pushed Ether's to three, though outflows were smaller than the week prior, when both markets collectively recorded $1.22 billion in net withdrawals.

$549 million left spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs combined in the most recent week, with Ether accounting for the larger share. Bitcoin ETFs posted a second straight week of outflows; Ether ETFs recorded their third consecutive losing week. Weekly outflows eased versus the previous week's $1.22 billion total, signaling a possible moderation in selling pressure. Ether spot ETFs have seen about $955 million in net outflows so far in October-the highest monthly total this year. Other spot crypto ETFs also saw modest withdrawals, led by Solana with about $26 million and smaller losses in Zcash and Hyperliquid.

Key takeawaysBitcoin and Ether ETFs: outflows continue, but at a slower pace

SoSoValue's weekly flow tracking shows the dominant theme for investors has been portfolio reduction rather than fresh allocation. Bitcoin's $229 million net outflow marks a continuation of negative momentum from the week before, while Ether's $320 million outflow underlines a sharper pullback in sentiment toward the second-largest asset by market capitalization.

Importantly, the most recent withdrawals were not as heavy as the preceding week. SoSoValue data cited in the report shows that the previous week saw $1.22 billion in combined net outflows for spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs. That contrast suggests that while investors remain inclined to exit, the pace of redemption has moderated.

October's Ether drain is the outlier

The broader pattern becomes clearer when looking at month-to-date performance. Spot Ether ETFs have logged roughly $955 million in net outflows in October alone, which the report notes is more than in any other month this year. That makes Ether's current stretch notable not just for its weekly sequence, but for the scale and concentration of withdrawals over a single month.

For market participants, monthly flow totals tend to matter because they can influence near-term liquidity conditions within regulated crypto wrappers-potentially affecting how quickly ETF-related selling pressure translates into spot-market pressure, depending on redemption mechanics and market hedging behavior. While the article does not break down the mechanics, the persistence of outflows suggests investors are actively reallocating away from these products.

Spot prices drift as ETF demand softens

During the same period, crypto prices reflected mild downside rather than a sharp repricing. The report cites CoinGecko data showing Ether (ETH ) fell about 5% over the past seven days to roughly $2,433. Bitcoin (BTC ) dipped about 1.3% to around $82,783 at the time of publication.

The relative move matters because it frames expectations for how markets are digesting ETF flow-driven pressure. With outflows still present but weekly losses easing compared with the prior week, the price action described-down on the week for both assets-reads as consistent with a cautious, rather than panicked, positioning shift.

Broader ETF market: Solana leads the smaller withdrawals

ETF outflows were not limited to Bitcoin and Ether. SoSoValue data cited in the report indicates other spot crypto ETFs also saw net withdrawals, though on a much smaller scale.

Solana (SOL ) ETFs recorded approximately $26 million in net outflows during the week. Zcash (ZEC ) followed with about $19 million and Hyperliquid (HYPE ) with around $18 million. The report also notes that XRP and BNB funds saw smaller outflows of $1.8 million and $285,000, respectively.

Even with these withdrawals, the overall picture is not uniform across the market. The magnitude suggests investors are selectively reducing exposure rather than exiting all regulated crypto products at once.

Year-to-date inflows remain positive for Bitcoin and Ether

Despite the weekly drain, both Bitcoin and Ether ETFs remain firmly in positive territory for 2026 on a year-to-date basis. The report states that Bitcoin ETFs have attracted about $259 million in net inflows year-to-date, while Ether ETFs have drawn roughly $610 million.

This matters for how investors interpret the current outflow streak. Negative weekly flows can still coexist with a net accumulation trend over longer horizons-especially if outflows are concentrated in a particular period and inflows return later. In other words, while the latest data points are clearly bearish for short-term ETF demand, they do not yet negate the larger accumulation picture reported for 2026 to date.

Looking ahead, the key thing readers should watch is whether the easing trend in weekly outflows continues-particularly for Ether ETFs, where October's net withdrawals are far larger than any other month this year. If outflows persist at or near current levels, month-end totals could deepen further; if they slow further, it may signal investors are pausing redemptions rather than committing to a sustained exit.

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