Houthis Launch 8 Ballistic Missiles at Yemen’s Marib, Officials Say
(MENAFN) Eight ballistic missiles were fired at the northeastern Yemeni city of Marib on Sunday by the Houthi group, according to local authorities.
The Marib governorate confirmed the attack in a statement posted on U.S.-based social media platform Facebook.
The city shelters a large population of internally displaced people and remains under the control of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
Yemen has been locked in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis took control of Sanaa and several provinces. A Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year to back the internationally recognized government. The most recent round of fighting began in July, after a 2022 truce collapsed.
The Marib governorate confirmed the attack in a statement posted on U.S.-based social media platform Facebook.
The city shelters a large population of internally displaced people and remains under the control of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
Yemen has been locked in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis took control of Sanaa and several provinces. A Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year to back the internationally recognized government. The most recent round of fighting began in July, after a 2022 truce collapsed.
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