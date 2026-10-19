Iranian Guard Reports Oil Tanker Fire After Mine Strike in Hormuz
(MENAFN) An oil tanker caught fire after hitting a naval mine in the southern Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said late Sunday.
The explosion occurred in the vessel’s engine room as the tanker attempted to exit the strategic waterway, according to a statement cited by reports.
The IRGC Navy claimed that the ship had kept its positioning and navigation systems switched off throughout its voyage and tried to use a southern route that Tehran considers unauthorized.
Iranian authorities accused the vessel of breaching maritime rules governing passage through the strait and warned that ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf with their navigation and identification systems disabled would face a firm response.
The statement did not disclose the tanker’s name or provide details about potential casualties or the scale of the damage.
The reported incident follows other similar events in the strategically important shipping corridor. On Saturday, the IRGC Navy said another supertanker carrying more than two million barrels of crude oil struck a naval mine and caught fire while attempting to cross the strait along a route it described as unauthorized.
The explosion occurred in the vessel’s engine room as the tanker attempted to exit the strategic waterway, according to a statement cited by reports.
The IRGC Navy claimed that the ship had kept its positioning and navigation systems switched off throughout its voyage and tried to use a southern route that Tehran considers unauthorized.
Iranian authorities accused the vessel of breaching maritime rules governing passage through the strait and warned that ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf with their navigation and identification systems disabled would face a firm response.
The statement did not disclose the tanker’s name or provide details about potential casualties or the scale of the damage.
The reported incident follows other similar events in the strategically important shipping corridor. On Saturday, the IRGC Navy said another supertanker carrying more than two million barrels of crude oil struck a naval mine and caught fire while attempting to cross the strait along a route it described as unauthorized.
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