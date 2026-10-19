RSF Attack on Displacement Camp in Sudan’s Darfur Kills Eleven
(MENAFN) At least 11 people were killed and five others wounded when the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) attacked a displacement camp in Sudan’s western Darfur region on Saturday, a government official said Sunday.
Babiker Hamdeen, health and social welfare minister in the Darfur Regional Government, said the assault occurred in the Hajar Sanakit area of Sirba locality in West Darfur state, according to reports carried by Sudan’s state news agency.
Most of those killed or injured were women and children, Hamdeen said, citing preliminary casualty figures.
He condemned the incident as a serious breach of international humanitarian law and accused the RSF of repeatedly attacking civilians throughout Darfur.
According to the minister, the victims had fled villages near the Sudan-Chad border last year after RSF fighters allegedly set fire to their homes and looted their possessions.
Hamdeen warned that the lack of international action over attacks on civilians could embolden further abuses and allow those responsible to avoid accountability.
The RSF had not immediately responded to the allegations.
Fighting between the Sudanese army and the RSF has continued since April 2023, killing tens of thousands of people and forcing millions from their homes, further deepening the country’s already severe humanitarian crisis.
Babiker Hamdeen, health and social welfare minister in the Darfur Regional Government, said the assault occurred in the Hajar Sanakit area of Sirba locality in West Darfur state, according to reports carried by Sudan’s state news agency.
Most of those killed or injured were women and children, Hamdeen said, citing preliminary casualty figures.
He condemned the incident as a serious breach of international humanitarian law and accused the RSF of repeatedly attacking civilians throughout Darfur.
According to the minister, the victims had fled villages near the Sudan-Chad border last year after RSF fighters allegedly set fire to their homes and looted their possessions.
Hamdeen warned that the lack of international action over attacks on civilians could embolden further abuses and allow those responsible to avoid accountability.
The RSF had not immediately responded to the allegations.
Fighting between the Sudanese army and the RSF has continued since April 2023, killing tens of thousands of people and forcing millions from their homes, further deepening the country’s already severe humanitarian crisis.
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