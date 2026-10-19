Ebola Outbreak Reaches Another Province in DR Congo as Cases Rise
(MENAFN) The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has extended to an eighth province, health authorities said Sunday, as efforts continue to contain the country’s largest recorded epidemic.
The Health Ministry confirmed that North Ubangi, in the country’s northwest, is the latest region affected, with two cases reported, including one fatality. The affected area lies near the border with the Central African Republic.
Both newly identified cases involved men in their twenties from the Wapinda health zone, which borders Bas-Uele province.
Before the latest development, the outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain of the virus had been reported in seven provinces: Haut-Uele, Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Bas-Uele, Tshopo and South-Ubangi.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said transmission patterns vary considerably across the affected areas. Ituri remains the main center of the outbreak, while significant spread continues in North Kivu and Haut-Uele.
Official figures show that confirmed Ebola infections in the country have exceeded 9,400, with 4,536 deaths recorded since the outbreak was declared in May.
Resistance within some communities continues to complicate containment efforts, particularly as many fatalities occur outside healthcare facilities.
WHO Regional Director for Africa Mohamed Yakub Janabi emphasized on Sunday the role of local leaders in strengthening public trust, encouraging community participation and promoting collective action against the disease.
According to the WHO, approximately two-thirds of deaths are occurring at home, highlighting the challenges facing efforts to ensure timely medical care.
The Health Ministry confirmed that North Ubangi, in the country’s northwest, is the latest region affected, with two cases reported, including one fatality. The affected area lies near the border with the Central African Republic.
Both newly identified cases involved men in their twenties from the Wapinda health zone, which borders Bas-Uele province.
Before the latest development, the outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain of the virus had been reported in seven provinces: Haut-Uele, Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Bas-Uele, Tshopo and South-Ubangi.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said transmission patterns vary considerably across the affected areas. Ituri remains the main center of the outbreak, while significant spread continues in North Kivu and Haut-Uele.
Official figures show that confirmed Ebola infections in the country have exceeded 9,400, with 4,536 deaths recorded since the outbreak was declared in May.
Resistance within some communities continues to complicate containment efforts, particularly as many fatalities occur outside healthcare facilities.
WHO Regional Director for Africa Mohamed Yakub Janabi emphasized on Sunday the role of local leaders in strengthening public trust, encouraging community participation and promoting collective action against the disease.
According to the WHO, approximately two-thirds of deaths are occurring at home, highlighting the challenges facing efforts to ensure timely medical care.
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