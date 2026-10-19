Notice Of Tender Offer For Notes Due 14 July 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE“UNITED STATES”) OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.

AB“Ignitis grupė” (formerly „Lietuvos energijaˮ, UAB) (the“Company”) today announces the invitation to holders (subject to the“Offer and Distribution Restrictions” (as attached)) of its outstanding EUR 300,000,000 2.000 per cent. Notes due 2027 (ISIN: XS1646530565) (of which EUR 300,000,000 is currently outstanding) (the“Notes”) to tender any and all Notes for purchase by the Company for cash (the“Tender Offer”).

Detailed information on the Tender Offer is available in the announcements published by the Company on the websites of the Luxembourg (link ) and Nasdaq Vilnius (link ) stock exchanges.

Further information regarding the Tender Offer will be announced only if and when the results of the Tender Offer have been determined.

The information provided in this announcement does not affect the Group's Adjusted EBITDA and Investments guidance for 2026.

Disclaimer

This announcement must be read in conjunction with the tender offer memorandum prepared by the Company in connection with the Tender Offer (the“ Tender Offer Memorandum”). Each Noteholder is solely responsible for making its own independent appraisal of all matters as such Noteholder deems appropriate (including those relating to the Tender Offer, the Notes, the Company and the Tender Offer Memorandum) and each Noteholder must make its own decision as to whether to tender any or all of its Notes for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer based upon its own judgement and having obtained advice from such financial, accounting, regulatory, investment, legal and tax advisers as it may deem necessary. Accordingly, each person receiving this announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum acknowledges that such person has not relied upon the Company, the Dealer Managers or the Information and Tender Agent (or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents, advisers or affiliates) in connection with its decision as to whether to participate in the Tender Offer. Each such person must make its own analysis and investigations regarding the Tender Offer, with particular reference to its own investment objectives and experience, and any other factors which may be relevant to it. If such person is in any doubt about any aspect of the Tender Offer and/or the action it should take, including in respect of any tax consequences, it should consult its professional advisers.

This announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum do not constitute an invitation to participate in the Tender Offer in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such invitation or for there to be such participation under applicable securities laws. The distribution of this announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum comes are required by each of the Company, the Dealer Managers and the Information and Tender Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

...

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

...

Attachment

Tender Offer Launch Announcement