B2binpay Brings White Label Solution To Sigma World 2026 And Headline Nexus Elite Golf Tour As Main Sponsor

ANTIGUO CUSCATLAN, El Salvador, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The company will present its white label payment platform software in Hall 6 (B2B) at Stand H6-6057, Fiera Roma, 2–5 November

B2BINPAY, a provider of cryptocurrency payments software, will exhibit at SiGMA World 2026, held 2–5 November in Rome, Italy. The company will present its White Label Platform in Hall 6 at Stand H6-6057. B2BINPAY is also the Main Sponsor of the Nexus Elite Golf Tour, the executive golf day that opens the event week on 2 November.

SiGMA World 2026 is expected to welcome more than 30,000 delegates and over 1,200 sponsors and exhibitors, with nearly half of attendees holding C-level roles. Four events share the venue: SiGMA (gaming), AIBC (AI, blockchain and emerging technology), FX World (financial markets and fintech) and the Affiliate Grand Slam (affiliate marketing).

The Payment Core Behind Your Business

At Stand H6-6057, the B2BINPAY team will meet platform providers, payment companies, brokers, fintechs, and technology partners interested in launching a digital asset payment offering under their own brand.









The B2BINPAY Solution combines:



White label platform: a business's own payment offering, powered by B2BINPAY infrastructure;

Branded interface: a customisable customer-facing experience under the client's brand;

Blockchain wallets: ready-to-use wallet infrastructure for 50+ digital currencies;

Real-time conversion: conversion between any supported assets, processed within seconds;

Security controls: multiple operational controls to secure platform management, aligned with ISO 27001; API & integrations: connectivity to the client's existing business and technology stack.

Visitors can see live demonstrations of the platform throughout the expo days.

Main Sponsor of the SiGMA Nexus Elite Golf Tour

On 2 November, B2BINPAY will host senior executives as Main Sponsor of the SiGMA Nexus Elite Golf Tour at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, venue of the 2023 Ryder Cup, the first edition of the tournament held in Italy.









The invitation-only tour is part of SiGMA's executive networking programme, which brings C-level conversations onto the golf course alongside SiGMA's flagship summits. The Rome edition is open to SiGMA World Platinum ticket holders with previous golfing experience. Guests will play 18 holes across almost 100 hectares of Roman countryside. The day includes breakfast, lunch and prizes, with the Marco Simone castle, an ancient Roman villa and views of St Peter's Dome along the course.

Attendees can schedule meetings with the B2BINPAY team ahead of the event via LinkedIn or visit Stand H6-6057 during expo hours.

About B2BINPAY

B2BINPAY develops white label payments software that enables businesses to launch their own digital asset payment offering under their own brand. The B2BINPAY White Label Platform includes a customisable branded interface, ready-to-use blockchain wallet infrastructure for 50+ digital currencies, real-time conversion between supported assets, ISO 27001-aligned security controls, and APIs for integration with existing business and technology stacks.

Disclaimer

This material is not directed at, and does not constitute marketing, an offer or a solicitation of any regulated service to, persons in US/EU/EEA/UAE. Service availability, licensing and product scope depend on jurisdiction and applicable regulatory requirements. B2B only; onboarding is subject to KYB verification. For more information, please see our Legal Information and Disclaimers, Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which can be found at our website

Contact

Chief Commercial Officer

Alex Ryzhkin

B2BINPAY.com

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