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Andam Watches website is officially launched.

- Dr. K. E. AndamLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Seenface Inc. proudly announces the upcoming launch of Andam Watches, an exciting new watch brand designed for luxury watch enthusiasts.Combining bold creativity, sophisticated aesthetics, and timeless appeal, Andam Watches aims to redefine how individuals express their identity through timepieces.With its official website, ⁠￼, the brand is preparing to unveil its highly anticipated catalog of watches on the 8th of January, 2027 in Dubai, marking an exciting milestone for Seenface Inc.Under the creative vision of Dr. K. E. Andam and his staff of timeless innovative minds, Andam Watches embodies a powerful philosophy: A watch is more than a timepiece-it is a statement of identity, ambition, and excellence.Seenface Inc. is thrilled to bring this vision to life and looks forward to introducing Andam Watches to watch enthusiasts and style-conscious individuals worldwide through the official website that the company has just launched.The countdown has begun towards the beginning of a new luxury watch era. A new legacy in watch design is now activated.ANDAM WATCHESMore Than Time. A Statement on its own.

Mr. Ruddy Kwakye

Sleek Media Inc.

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ANDAM WATCHES: A NEW ERA OF TIMELESS ELEGANCE AND INNOVATION. News Provided By Sleek Media Inc. October 19, 2026, 08:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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