Israeli Settler Assaults Injure Palestinians, Damage Property in West Bank
(MENAFN) Two Palestinians were injured late Sunday after Israeli settlers attacked a Bedouin community near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. Separate incidents involving Palestinian homes and property were also reported in other parts of the territory, according to Palestinian media reports.
A Palestinian news agency reported that settlers, accompanied by Israeli forces, targeted the Arab al-Kaabneh Bedouin community near Taybeh, east of Ramallah.
The attackers beat two Palestinians, leaving them with injuries and bruises. They also assaulted an ambulance operated by Silwad municipality as it traveled to the area to provide assistance to the injured, the agency reported.
In a separate incident, another media outlet reported that Israeli forces, accompanied by a settler, entered several homes in Deir Jarir, east of Ramallah.
Further north, settlers attacked the home of Palestinian Muti Salim al-Aqtash in Beita, south of Nablus, cutting off its electricity supply, according to the news agency. Israeli forces also detained the homeowner, the agency added.
The incident came hours after another reported attack in Beita, where settlers cut electricity to a different Palestinian residence.
A Palestinian news agency reported that settlers, accompanied by Israeli forces, targeted the Arab al-Kaabneh Bedouin community near Taybeh, east of Ramallah.
The attackers beat two Palestinians, leaving them with injuries and bruises. They also assaulted an ambulance operated by Silwad municipality as it traveled to the area to provide assistance to the injured, the agency reported.
In a separate incident, another media outlet reported that Israeli forces, accompanied by a settler, entered several homes in Deir Jarir, east of Ramallah.
Further north, settlers attacked the home of Palestinian Muti Salim al-Aqtash in Beita, south of Nablus, cutting off its electricity supply, according to the news agency. Israeli forces also detained the homeowner, the agency added.
The incident came hours after another reported attack in Beita, where settlers cut electricity to a different Palestinian residence.
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