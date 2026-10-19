Will Give One Spacex Share To Every Child In America Next Year: Elon Musk

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Monday said he plans to give one SpaceX share to every child in the United States next year.

In a post on social media platform X, the chief executive officer of SpaceX, described the move as the first of many such initiatives.

"Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many," Musk wrote.

The announcement comes as Musk remains the largest shareholder in the private aerospace and satellite company. According to a recent regulatory filing, Musk held a 48.4 per cent stake in SpaceX as of June 30.

The filing showed that Musk owns approximately 6.42 billion shares in SpaceX. His holdings include 849.5 million Class A shares and 3.92 billion Class B shares held through trusts where he serves as trustee.

In addition, Musk directly owns about 1.30 billion restricted Class B shares and has rights tied to stock options covering another 350 million Class B shares.

Musk did not provide details on how the proposed share distribution would be implemented, including eligibility criteria, timing, regulatory approvals, or whether the shares would be transferred directly to recipients or through a trust structure.

SpaceX is one of the world's most valuable private companies, with operations spanning commercial launch services, satellite internet through Starlink, and human spaceflight missions.

Meanwhile, last week, Musk unveiled a new version of its Roadster sports car, showcasing a prototype that briefly lifted off the ground during a demonstration at a SpaceX facility in Texas.

A social media post on X -- shared by Musk -- highlighted the event in which the vehicle navigated an elevated curved track before becoming airborne for a short distance and landing safely, drawing comparisons to the concept of a flying car.

However, videos of the demonstration were later shared on social media by the company as well, marking the latest attempt by the electric vehicle maker to revive a project first announced nearly a decade ago.